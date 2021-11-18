Ardagh Glass Packaging supplies Tröegs Independent Brewing with a 375ml Belgian beer bottle for its specialty beer

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America (AGP – NA), a business of Ardagh Group , has partnered with Tröegs Independent Brewing (Tröegs) to supply a 375ml Belgian glass beer bottle for its Mad Elf Grand Cru for the first time.

When launching its once-a-year specialty beer, Mad Elf Grand Cru, in a new bottle format, Tröegs wanted a high-quality glass bottle with a distinguished shape to help it stand out among other beers on the shelf.

Previously packaged in a 750ml Belgian glass bottle, Mad Elf Grand Cru is now available in 375ml Belgian glass bottles with a special cork bulb finish, for the very first time.

"We like to call Mad Elf Grand Cru the 'director's cut' of our popular holiday beer Mad Elf," said Chris Trogner, Tröegs Independent Brewing. "We add tart Balaton cherries to Grand Cru, and putting this beer in 4-packs of 375-ml bottles helps give it that extra special touch. We use the same bottles for beers like LaGrave and Jovial that we bottle condition, and we know the corks are great at keeping that extra pressure in. That means they're also great at keeping oxygen out. For a beer like Grand Cru that people like to age, that's a big plus."

Manufactured by AGP – NA, the 375ml Belgian glass bottles are made out of 100 percent and endlessly recyclable amber glass, produced right here in the U.S.

"Glass bottles have an important role in protecting the integrity of our customers' products, while helping shape a beer's identity and creating an extra dimension for creativity and branding," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America. "Ardagh Glass Packaging enjoys collaborating with brands such as Tröegs to launch specialty beers in unique, sustainable glass bottles."

The 375ml Belgian glass beer bottle is available for purchase in Ardagh's stock catalog . To view Ardagh's extensive glass beer bottle stock portfolio, which offers a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/beer2021 .

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 57 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn.

Founded in Pennsylvania in 1997 by brothers John and Chris Trogner, Tröegs Independent Brewing is driven by a sense of adventure and curiosity. From the beginning, Tröegs has been built by family, friends and kindred spirits who share a love of great beer.

Tröegs is widely known for award-winning beers like Perpetual IPA, Troegenator, Nugget Nectar and Mad Elf, as well as its experimental Scratch Series, wood-aged Splinter Series and Hop Cycle Seasonals. Tröegs started working in earnest with local ingredients back in 2002 with the debut of holiday favorite Mad Elf. Today, the brewery buys about 25,000 pounds of local honey and 200,000 pounds of Pennsylvania-grown barley every year.

"We're drawn to people with a sense of adventure," says co-founder John Trogner. "And we think they're drawn to Tröegs."

