As food prices rise 4.6% year-over-year, PCL Construction continues annual Thanksgiving campaign to fight hunger

For the 12th year in a row, the contractor is donating $60,000

to food banks across the country

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As the cost for food, gas and housing continues to rise, millions of Americans who struggle with food insecurity face difficult choices with how to spend their limited dollars. PCL Construction wants to make sure cutting back on meals isn't one of those choices. This year the contractor is donating a total of $60,000 to food banks across the country as part of its annual Thanksgiving campaign to fight hunger.

PCL Construction Logo (CNW Group/PCL Construction)

The donations will provide approximately 280,000 meals in a time when financial support is needed more than ever – according to the latest Consumer Price Index, food prices are up 4.6% year-over-year. Feeding America projects that 42 million people (1 in 8 Americans) may experience food insecurity in 2021.

"Hunger wears a thousand faces. Seniors, children, veterans and many other important members of our community are served by food banks," says Deron Brown, president and chief operating officer of PCL's U.S. operations, based in Denver. "This year PCL is grateful to be able to continue our Thanksgiving tradition of donating to our local food banks and supporting their critical services."

This is the 12th year PCL Construction has organized a nationwide campaign to support food banks, with donations totaling more than $1.36 million in that time.

The organizations receiving donations from PCL Construction include:

St. Mary's Food Bank, Phoenix, Arizona

Golden Empire Gleaners, Bakersfield, California

Los Angeles Food Bank, Glendale, California

Second Harvest Food Bank, Irvine California

San Diego Hunger Coalition, San Diego, California

Food Bank of the Rockies, Denver, Colorado

The Pantry of Broward , Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Second Harvest Food Bank, Orlando, Florida

Feeding Tampa Bay , Tampa Bay, Florida

Hawaii Food Bank, Honolulu, Hawaii

Maui Food Bank, Wailuku, Hawaii

Food Lifeline, Seattle, Washington

Northwest Harvest, Seattle, Washington

Second Harvest Heartland, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Northlands Rescue Mission, Grand Forks, North Dakota

St. Joseph's Social Care Food Pantry, Grand Forks, North Dakota

Houston Food Bank, Houston Texas

For more information on your local food bank and how to support, please visit https://www.feedingamerica.org/.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across the United States, Canada, Australia and the Caribbean. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of more than $6 billion USD, making PCL one of the largest contracting organizations in North America. Watch us build at www.pcl.com.

