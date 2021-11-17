Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and Iconic Supermodel Iman Launches First Fragrance, Love Memoir Exclusively with HSN

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HSN®, a leader in livestream shopping and video storytelling, today announced the highly anticipated launch of entrepreneur, philanthropist and iconic supermodel Iman's debut fragrance, Love Memoir. This new scent is a tribute to her epic romance with her husband, David Bowie, and an intimate reflection of their tender relationship. It is a bottled homage to the mutual devotion of a universally celebrated couple, and like both fine perfume and true love, its story requires a touch of divine alchemy. The fragrance is available exclusively on HSN.com.

“Memories are like memoirs: they are pressed between the pages of our hearts and minds,” said Iman. Love Memoir is a fitting tribute to the legacy that only memory can create. I hope you enjoy your own love memories and create new ones.”

Inspired by decades of romance and developed in a multi-year partnership with Batallure Beauty, Love Memoir is a unique composition of luscious, rich rose comingles with a hint of creamy, sensual vanilla; fresh, citrusy bergamot infuses an energetic note; and woodsy vetiver and earthy blackcurrant add smoky layers. Its construction is that of a fragrance made to linger and a fitting tribute to the legacy that only memory can create.

"It has been a privilege joining Iman as she led us on her personal journey of bringing to life a fragrance inspired by her own true love story. Iman's vision has been brought to life from the sensual notes of the fragrance to the stunning bottle design. Her connection to every single detail of this project is an honest reflection of memories rooted in deep love," stated Bridget Love, GMM & VP Beauty, QVC & HSN. "Iman is a beloved member of the HSN family through her Global Chic apparel brand and we are so excited to share Love Memoir with Iman's adoring fans."

A labor of love, the signature fragrance is encapsulated in a brilliant bottle, inspired by the cairns throughout the couple's upstate New York retreat. The bottle embodies an organic, rounded silhouette reminiscent of the balance of overlapping stones similar in strength and unity to that of a mutual, indestructible love. Visions of unforgettable sunsets informed the amber hue, and the hammered gold cap is a nod to the couple's global heritage and travels.

Iman teamed up with Batallure Beauty, the award-winning product development and production atelier co-founded by famed cosmetics executives Robin Burns-McNeill and Sam Ghusson. "Iman is obviously a very experienced beauty entrepreneur, but this was her first fragrance, so she came to us for guidance. That said, she is very hands-on. We functioned as conductors to bring all of the elements of the orchestra together in order to help make her vision a reality," said Burns-McNeill.

Iman will appear on HSN's livestreaming platforms on Friday, November 19th throughout the day to introduce Love Memoir and share the personal journey that informed the fragrance. As a pioneer in the live video commerce space, HSN incorporates entertainment, personalities, and industry experts to provide an entirely unique shopping experience for their customers by offering real-time engagement opportunities along with exclusive products. Shop Love Memoir on www.hsn.com (key words: Love Memoir).

