Xello and ACTE Launch 2021/22 "Taking Business to School" Initiative

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Xello , the award winning K-12 college, career and future readiness program, and the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) today announced the 2021/22 "Taking Business to School" initiative, a partnership designed to support career and technical education (CTE) program educators through the creation, launch, and measurement of work-based learning (WBL) efforts.

Xello's long-standing partnership with ACTE highlights the wide variety of hands-on learning opportunities available to learners of all ages, especially as they seek CTE programs and courses that will equip them for success in the jobs and careers of the future—and that both organizations are committed to empowering and equipping educators with the necessary tools to develop and improve the quality of their CTE programs. Popularity around work-based learning has grown over the past decade, as labour market imbalances underscore the importance of early skills development and career training.

Through the "Taking Business to School" initiative, Xello and ACTE will produce of a series of WBL support resources for educators, including:

A five-part publication series and corresponding webinar series highlighting real world success stories and case studies

An industry virtual tour series for CTE and other professionals

An employer connections toolkit that will provide practitioners "how to" information on developing business-education partnerships at the local level

The organizations have published the first two publications in the series. The first, " Taking Business to School: West-MEC and Palo Verde Generating Station ," focuses on a partnership between a public school district and one of Arizona's largest employers. The second, " Taking Business to School: WSU-Tech and Snap-On ," focuses on the Wichita State University (WSU) and Snap-On partnership that resulted in the design and launch of the National Center for Aviation Training at the WSU Campus.

"At Xello, our goal is to help every student become future ready, and our continuing partnership with ACTE provides a unique opportunity to delve deeper into empowering our educators to position CTE students for success," said Matt McQuillen, Xello Co-Founder and CEO. "Our partnership will help CTE leaders design and scale WBL programs based on tried and tested frameworks and best practices."

Xello is used in over 9,000 schools across North America, and has earned a reputation as a high-quality college and career planning solution for K-12 school districts. Xello has won numerous awards, including an EdTech Award for best career planning solution. To learn more about Xello's strategies and implementation options, districts can contact Xello's team of Education Consultants .

About Xello

Xello's mission is to help anyone, anywhere in the world create a successful future through self-knowledge, exploration and planning. With more than 20 years in the education software industry, the team at Xello has helped millions of educators and millions of students become future ready with its suite of online platforms. Based in Toronto, Canada, Xello's award-winning future readiness programs are used globally by nearly eight million students and educators. Learn more about Xello at www.xello.world .

