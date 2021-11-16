Pancea is making pain relief available at your fingertips anywhere, anytime The mobile application for chronic pain

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pancea, a San Francisco digital health company, is utilizing software to tackle chronic musculoskeletal, MSK (neck, shoulder, lower back, and knee) pain. The company is a venture backed company that believes in automating the MSK specialist's experience to make chronic pain management affordable and easily accessible for all.

Personalized corrective exercise programs and health education based on the the user's discomfort level, movement patterns, and stress levels.

If you have ever experienced chronic pain and had to wait for a doctors or PT appointment to get pain relief resources, you know how frustrating this process can be. Pancea is focused on changing this by reducing appointments and getting individuals to personalized pain relief routines in less than 2 minutes of downloading the mobile application. Pancea's founding team has their own experience with chronic pain and injuries and were frustrated at how many appointments, steps, and how costly these short term solutions are.

Founded in 2021, Pancea is using technology to innovate the fractured approach to pain management. While competitors in the space are focused on insurance, PT, telehealth, and pain medications to solve this problem, Pancea is focused on automation.

CEO, Ashley Hunt, a Certified Corrective and Orthopedic Exercise Specialist with 10 years of experience in the MSK care space and her integrative healthcare team understand that chronic pain is complex and multifaceted. Which is why the company offers personalized and adaptable physical, mental, and emotional health content and curriculum.Their holistic approach and proprietary technology automate development of specialists level programs, without specialist intervention. Pancea is the first MSK tech company to reduce pain and stress symptoms by 50% within 4 weeks, and up to 80% within 12 weeks without user's needing to book 1 doctor or PT appointment.

Pancea co-founder and CEO, Ashley Hunt said: "We have a massive supply and demand issue pertaining to U.S chronic pain and chronic conditions. Over 100 million Americans suffer from chronic MSK pain every year. We need to reduce the workload on health professionals and make pain relief care more accessible and affordable." Ashley's passion in pain management stems from losing a family member to addiction that was tied to mental health and chronic pain issues. She has been on a mission ever since to try to decrease preventable deaths and negative life impacts chronic pain can cause.

Pancea is focused on early adopters to reduce MSK related costs and improve user's overall wellbeing.

