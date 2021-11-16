Ranking in the 95th Percentile in the Software Category Among the World's Most Responsible and Sustainable Businesses

NortonLifeLock Listed on 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Ranking in the 95th Percentile in the Software Category Among the World's Most Responsible and Sustainable Businesses

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced it has once again been included on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the world's most trusted environmental, social, and governance (ESG) benchmarks. NortonLifeLock earned a sustainability score of 50, ranking in the 95th percentile in the software category.

NortonLifeLock listed on 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

"NortonLifeLock brings together our team, expertise, and powerful technology to help build a safe, inclusive, and sustainable future," said Vincent Pilette, CEO of NortonLifeLock. "We are honored to again be recognized as a sustainability leader and to be listed on the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices."

Pioneered in 1999, the DJSI leverages a Corporate Sustainability Assessment to measure the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index against long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria. The annual evaluation scores companies based on global ESG practices, comparing numerous, varied industries on both financial and industry-specific criteria.

In this year's analysis, NortonLifeLock earned its notable ranking for the following factors: corporate governance, codes of business conduct, and tax strategy. The company also once again scored in the 99th percentile for corporate citizenship and philanthropy efforts. Examples of NortonLifeLock's FY21 ESG efforts that contributed to the company's performance include:

Philanthropy: As a result of a culture of giving, NortonLifeLock provided $1.9M in charitable giving to high-impact nonprofits. Additionally, with a value of over $4 million , NortonLifeLock product donations helped nonprofits, public libraries, and families keep their devices and data secure. These efforts put the company in the 99th percentile in 2021.

Environmental Stewardship: NortonLifeLock achieved a score of 100 in the Climate Change Strategy subcategory and plans to release additional elements of its environmental stewardship efforts, including the results of a recent product lifecycle analysis, later this year.

Corporate Governance: A milestone for NortonLifeLock in FY21 was reaching gender parity for the independent members of the Board of Directors with the appointment of two female directors. This helped the company achieve a score of 100 in the Board Gender Diversity DJSI subcategory.

Codes of Conduct: NortonLifeLock has a strong commitment to ethics and is proud to have achieved a score of 100 for the company's Code of Conduct, Global Supplier Code of Conduct, and additional ethical safeguards including Global Procurement Policy, Global Anti-Corruption and Bribery Policy, and Global Antitrust and Competition Policy.

"We congratulate NortonLifeLock for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) World and North America Indices. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry," said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research at S&P Global. "The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency."

NortonLifeLock's repeated recognition on the DJSI underscores the company's ongoing commitment to ESG initiatives that help improve the safety, sustainability and inclusivity of our digital world for all stakeholders. NortonLifeLock believes in transparent, regular disclosure of ESG performance and progress. To learn more about NortonLifeLock's ESG commitments and progress, please read the company's 2021 ESG Report.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at NortonLifeLock.com.

Media Contact:

Jenna Torluemke

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Press@NortonLifeLock.com

Heaven Lampshire

Edelman for NortonLifeLock Inc.

Heaven.Lampshire@edelman.com



NortonLifeLock Logo (PRNewsfoto/NortonLifeLock Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NortonLifeLock Inc.