Healthier Holidays: NutritionFacts.org's Top Tips for Planning a Whole Food Plant-Based Menu

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season provides an opportunity for trying new seasonal recipes, but for many, it can also be a season of overindulgence. This year, Dr. Michael Greger, M.D. FACLM, and the team at his nonprofit organization NutritionFacts.org, offer suggestions for how to incorporate more plant foods into this season's holiday menus.

According to Dr. Greger, "When it comes to assessing which dishes to choose, the question isn't whether sides are healthy or unhealthy, but whether they are more or less healthy when compared with another option. It is about making the best choices possible and including an abundance of vegetables and fruits on your plate."

NutritionFacts.org's Top Holiday Menu Tips:

Select at least two non-starchy vegetables and one fruit to include on the menu, but the more the merrier. Kale, collards, carrots, Brussels sprouts, and green beans are just a few examples of non-starchy veggies. Prepare sides without oil and butter. Vegetables and whole grains can be prepared with water or vegetable stock, herbs, and spices; the result is just as delicious as the more calorically-dense oily versions. Eat your greens and other non-starchy vegetables first. These foods are filled with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, to keep you nourished and satisfied before tasting some of the more indulgent foods. Transform dishes traditionally made with meat and dairy into plant-based versions. Instead of meatloaf, try a grain loaf recipe. Instead of potatoes made with cream and butter, whip up mashed potatoes prepared with roasted garlic, a splash of unsweetened plant milk, and fresh chives.

