Target Reveals Savings for Black Friday Week, Available Nov. 21-27

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today released a preview of its Black Friday week deals, including incredible offers on thousands of items, available online and in stores Nov. 21-27. Making the season even brighter, Target will add even more Black Friday deals from Nov. 25-27. In addition to being available in-store and at Target.com, Target will make even more Black Friday deals than last year available via Target's same-day services, including Drive Up and Order Pickup, helping guests get the best deals on their terms, no membership required.

"We began offering holiday deals in October for those looking to shop early and we're continuing to deliver big savings all season long, including Black Friday week," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer, Target. "Whether shopping for deals or last-minute Thanksgiving needs, our team is ready to deliver incredible savings. And by making even more of our Black Friday deals available via our same-day services, we're making it easier than ever for guests to shop everything on their terms."

First Look at Black Friday Week Deals

Target's week-long Black Friday deals run Sunday through Saturday, Nov. 21-27. Guests can expect incredible savings on electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, vacuums, video games, apparel, beauty and more, with top deals including:

For three days, Target will add even more Black Friday deals from Nov. 25-27. Guests can save across Target's entire assortment, including:

30% off outerwear and cold weather accessories for the family

Up to 50% off select kitchen, living and dining room furniture

50% off boots for the family

New TV offers with savings up to 30% on TVs and TV accessories

20% off select Baby Alive dolls

Guests can shop Black Friday deals online and in stores. Plus, even more deals than last year will be available via Target's same-day services, including the retailer's free Drive Up and Order Pickup, making it easier than ever to get deals the same day, with no membership required. No matter how or when guests choose to shop, they can rest easy knowing these Black Friday deals are backed by Target's industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee.

As announced in January, all Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Most stores will reopen at 7 a.m. local time on Black Friday, Nov. 26, and guests are invited to shop Target.com anytime. For more information on the latest deals and store hours, visit Target.com and the Target App, plus check out FAQs and more. Visit Target's holiday press hub for a closer look at the retailer's seasonal plans.

