Envoy Solutions Extends Northeast Footprint with Next-Gen Acquisition

GLENVIEW, Ill., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions, a diversified distribution company, is excited to announce that it's acquired Next-Gen Supply Group, based in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Next-Gen is one of the largest independent, locally owned janitorial supply distributors on the East Coast. The company's extensive product offering includes all major Jan-San supplies, equipment, and paper manufacturers.

Next-Gen is the latest in a series of companies joining Envoy Solutions' growing portfolio. Their expansive fleet of trucks serve more than 2,300 customers throughout the Northeast. The combined company will employ more than 2,400 associates, operate 45 distribution centers, and support more than 54,000 customers.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Next-Gen to the Envoy Solutions family of brands," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "I am excited to work with Larry Stern, Richard Tepper, Michael Glass, and their families. I'm confident the Next-Gen team will continue to enhance our differentiated offering for our customers and suppliers. As we continue to expand our platform, I'm energized by the momentum that we're experiencing as we learn and grow with each new acquisition."

Next-Gen formed in 2019 with the merger of two long-standing companies: MD Stetson Co, Inc. and Supreme Industrial Products, Inc. Stetson was a third-generation company founded in 1936. Supreme was a second-generation company founded in 1986. With the merger and a few subsequent acquisitions, Next-Gen has become a regional powerhouse in the Jan-San industry.

"Since our original merger, we've expanded our products and services considerably, and we felt it was necessary to join a national platform to fuel our future growth," said Larry Stern, President of Next-Gen. "We consider Envoy Solutions to be a true leader in the industry we serve because of their executive team, best in class operations, customer centric philosophy, and their fast-paced geographic growth. For those reasons, joining Envoy Solutions is a perfect fit. For our customers, employees, and suppliers this can be summed up in one word: Opportunity."

About Envoy Solutions:

Envoy Solutions, the nation's premier specialty distribution platform, is helping businesses thrive through a multi-faceted approach to make buildings cleaner and people safer, every day.

Our wide array of essential products including sanitary supply, packaging solutions, and foodservice disposables are improving the quality of life at schools, hospitals, offices, and other institutions.

Based in Glenview, Ill., Envoy Solutions is the parent company of North American Corporation, WAXIE Sanitary Supply, Southeastern Paper Group, Daycon, PJP, and NVISION. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com

About Next-Gen Supply Group:

For nearly 85 years, Next-Gen Supply Group and its legacy companies have been manufacturing and distributing janitorial solutions throughout the Northeast. With locations in Mansfield, Massachusetts and Orange, Connecticut, they are leaders in providing value added products and services to a wide array of customers. With their progressive approach to solving problems, they've proven why they are the future of Jan-San distribution. For more information, please visit www.nextgensupply.com

