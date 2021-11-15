Boys & Girls Clubs of America, together with its corporate partners, offer giving campaigns, hiring incentives and more as they encourage customers to give back this holiday shopping season

Brands Strive to Give America's Youth Their Next Great Moment This Holiday Season Boys & Girls Clubs of America, together with its corporate partners, offer giving campaigns, hiring incentives and more as they encourage customers to give back this holiday shopping season

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, brands are joining forces to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America as they continue to provide safe spaces for over 4.3 million kids and teens to thrive during after-school time and summer months.

Nearly 20 companies will give back to the youth organization this festive season, encouraging customers to donate or round-up at the register, contribute to giving campaigns, join in-store activations and more.

"As we look ahead to this holiday season, give thanks and join family and friends for moments we have all missed, we are thankful to have the support of so many committed partners dedicated to bringing our youth their next great moment," said Chad Royal-Pascoe, Acting Senior Vice President, Resource Development, Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Today, more than 4,700 Boys & Girls Clubs serve kids and teens, leading them on a path toward a great future. Boys & Girls Clubs of America believes that every young person has the ability to succeed. In fact, according to a 2021 survey, 94% of kids and teens described their time at the Club as a safe and positive experience, with 88% crediting Clubs for providing them with opportunity.

This year, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is honored to offer its annual holiday ornament, signed by Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni, Denzel Washington, as it encourages youth to dream of their next great moment and career aspiration. In addition, the nonprofit has teamed up with like-minded partners who are dedicated to providing great futures for young people one great moment at a time. These companies include:

Forever 21

Nov. 4 – Dec. 31, 2021

As Forever 21 seeks to hire nearly 3,000 new employees this holiday season, the retailer has committed to donate $21 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America for every new employee hired between Nov. 4 – Dec. 31. Additionally, for the second consecutive year, Forever 21 launched their "It's The Love You Give" holiday campaign on November 4, contributing $1 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America for every purchase made from their "cozy collection" in stores or online at www.Forever21.com. Customers are invited to round up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Nov. 11 – Dec. 31, 2021

Give the gift of Buffalo Wild Wings' signature sauce or dry seasonings this holiday season. One dollar from every bottle sold supports local youth through programs like Boys & Girls Clubs of America's ALL STARS program.

The Coca-Cola Company

Oct. 15 – Dec. 31, 2021

This holiday season, Fanta and Family Dollar are teaming up to make a difference in your community by supporting Boys & Girls Clubs through the Make Every Sip Count program. To learn how to nominate your local Club go to Coke.com/FamilyDollar and visit your local Family Dollar.

Murphy USA

Now – Nov. 29

Throughout November, Murphy USA invites customers to round-up or donate in-store to support Boys & Girls Clubs.

Family Dollar

Nov. 26 – Dec. 31, 2021

From November 26 through December 31, Family Dollar will match donations to Boys & Girls Clubs of America up to $75,000 to ensure more kids have the meals, mentors, and meaningful life experiences to get them to their next great moment. Help Family Dollar reach this goal by donating online at bgca.org/great-moments

Reebok

Nov. 30 – Dec. 31, 2021

Starting November 30th in honor of Giving Tuesday, for every UNLOCKED member purchase Reebok will donate $10 up to $250K to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. BGCA will use a portion of the funds to bring more physical activity to children through its partnership with Reebok's BOKS program. This campaign ends December 31, 2021.

Lexus

Nov. 22, 2021 – Jan. 3, 2022

This year, Lexus is making this December one to remember for kids affiliated with Boys & Girls Club of America. Nationally, Lexus will provide a $300,000 charitable donation to the organization. Locally, Lexus Dealers will have the opportunity to surprise Boys & Girls Club members across the country with something special and exciting from their wish list – and deliver it with a big red bow. A few of the special moments will be captured on video and shared on social media.

adidas

Now – July 15, 2021

From now until July 15, 2022, adidas stores will invite customers to round-up or donate to support Boys & Girls Clubs.

Neiman Marcus

Nov. 1 – Jan. 31, 2021

Neiman Marcus is Giving Big, and Loving Even Bigger this holiday season! Beginning November 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022, customers will have the opportunity to donate to Boys & Girls Clubs while shopping online and in-stores, supporting local Clubs in Neiman Marcus communities.

Lilly Pulitzer

Nov. 30 – Dec. 1, 2021

On Giving Tuesday, Lilly Pulitzer will honor the season of giving and their on-going partnership with Boys & Girls Club of America through a $15,000 donation and will launch an in-store program and online donation page at bgca.org/LillyPulitzer to encourage their community to join in giving to this incredible organization. Year-to-date, Lilly Pulitzer has donated $110,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to 'be the sunshine' for all youth who walk through their doors.

Microsoft

Nov. 11 – Dec. 31, 2021

Help bring kids and teens their next great moment this holiday season! Donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of America this holiday without having to open your wallet, simply by using Microsoft Bing. To start giving, sign up for Microsoft Rewards, turn on Give with Bing, and select Boys & Girls Clubs of America as your nonprofit of choice. Your Bing searches will earn points that automatically turn into donations for Boys & Girls Clubs – bringing youth their next great moment toward a great future.

Michaels

Nov. 14 – Nov. 20, 2021

Michaels is a proud partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America's holiday campaign, unleashing the inner maker in kids and teens at local Clubs by supporting arts education and programming this holiday season and year-round. During the week of Nov. 14, Michaels will offer customers $1 in rewards for every $1 donated at in-store checkout to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

PUMA

Dec 1 – Dec 31, 2021

Give the gift of play! PUMA believes every child should have access to a safe place to play and will be supporting Boys & Girls Clubs through a giveback program at their flagship store in New York City.

Cricket Wireless

Nov. 15 – Nov. 25, 2021

For its second consecutive year, Cricket Wireless is launching its "12 Days of Cricket" holiday campaign to support Boys & Girls Clubs youth and their families. From Nov. 15 (in conjunction with World Kindness Day) to Nov. 24, Cricket will surprise families across 12 markets (Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Houston, New York, Orlando, Phoenix, San Jose and Tulsa) with up to $5,000 in gifts or financial support to help meet critical needs. Cricket is also helping to raise funds for Boys & Girls Clubs of America through a cause marketing campaign during the period November 15 – December 20. Cricket is encouraging others to join them in this initiative by donating at www.bgca.org/cricket.

Wayback Burgers

Nov. 30

On Giving Tuesday, November 30, Wayback Burgers will celebrate the season of giving by donating 10% of all sales to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Shutterfly

Shutterfly, a pioneer in online photo sharing and leading digital retail and manufacturing platform for personalized products, is auctioning off an exclusive NFT collection of Holiday CryptoCards to celebrate making life's experiences unforgettable. The Holiday CryptoCard auction will launch on November 30th for Giving Tuesday and 100% of proceeds from the NFT auction will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Dell Technologies

This holiday season, Dell Technologies will continue their work to champion digital inclusion through providing access to technology, connectivity, and digital literacy around the world by donating new laptops to more than 20 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.

Papa Murphy's

Nov. 29 – Dec. 26, 2021

From November 29- December 26, $1.00 from every Papa Murphy's Quarterback Bundle sold during the period will support Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Customers will also have the opportunity to donate separately throughout the campaign period to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

For more information on how Boys & Girls Clubs of America, or how to support our youth and teens for their next great moment this holiday season visit BGCA.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). (PRNewsfoto/Boys & Girls Clubs of America)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of America