United Urology Group Announces New Chief Executive Officer

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Urology Group (UUG) is pleased to announce that Sanford J. Siegel, MD, has been named Chief Executive Officer of United Urology Group, the nation's premier urology management services organization with affiliate practices in Maryland/Delaware, Tennessee, Colorado, and Arizona.

Dr. Siegel, who served as UUG's Chairman of the Board and Founder of Chesapeake Urology and United Urology Group, has spent many years as a practicing urologist at Chesapeake Urology in Maryland and is excited to be back in the CEO role, leading the organization's growth and vision. Through Dr. Siegel's passion for and history with the organization, along with the deep expertise of the group's leadership team, United Urology Group is uniquely positioned to continue its growth and maintain its national reputation as the leading urology network.

"With our collective commitment, we will continue to enable the transformation of urology by providing the best platform for providers and delivering a superior experience to patients," said Dr. Siegel. "My passion to make this organization the very best it can be has always been shaped by the commitment to ensuring the highest level of patient care. I am truly excited for what the future holds."

United Urology Group also recently named Ian Wong, a seasoned operations professional who spent over 20 years in diverse leadership roles, as its Chief Operating Officer. Together with Dr. Siegel, Mr. Wong is poised to spearhead the organization's nationwide expansion.

"Ian has demonstrated expertise in operational and organizational development. Working together, we will turn up our mojo, continue our growth, and maintain our national reputation as the premier urology network in the country," added Dr. Siegel.

United Urology Group (UUG) is the nation's leading urology management services organization whose member groups of urology practices include: Arizona Urology Specialists with offices in the greater Phoenix/Scottsdale and Tucson areas; Chesapeake Urology, with offices located throughout Maryland and Delaware; Tennessee Urology, based in the greater Knoxville area and Eastern Tennessee; and Colorado Urology, located in the greater Denver and Front Range areas. UUG members' collective staff number more than 1,500 employees, including 220+ physicians and advanced practice providers. UUG's vision is to be the nation's leading urologic group practice through our commitment to accessible, high quality, cost-effective care, patient satisfaction, and community involvement. Visit unitedurology.com to learn more.

