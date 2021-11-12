ITRI to Exhibit Innovations in AI, Robotics, ICT, and Health Tech at CES 2022 ITRI's innovations include three CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees: the RGB-D AI Robot, iPetWeaR, and the All-in-One Thermal Sensing System

HSINCHU, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) , Taiwan's largest and one of the world's leading high-tech applied research institutions, invites you to its CES 2022 booth 9513, North Hall, LVCC, and its virtual event site (https://event.itri.org/CES2022) to view its innovations in AI, robotics, ICT and health tech.

ITRI invites visitors to its physical and virtual tech showcase at CES 2022.

ITRI's CES 2022 highlight technologies include the RGB-D AI Robot, a CES 2022 Innovation Awards honoree, the first collaborative robot that integrates smart 3D vision as a built-in standard for high-precision object recognition and pick-and-place operation; the Autonomous Selfie Drone, which flies itself to take the best picture based on common photography techniques; the Interactive Time Machine, which creates a unique real-time 3D interactive avatar and experience combining a user's motion, 3D model, and display; the PoseFit muscular functional screening mirror, which measures muscular strength, flexibility, and imbalances and provides a personalized and actionable exercise plan; and iPetWeaR, a CES 2022 Innovation Awards honoree, a wearable device that tracks a pet's health data including heart rate, respiration, and activity, and alerts the pet guardian of abnormalities.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 5 to Saturday, January 8, 2022.

WHERE: Booth 9513, North Hall, LVCC and online at ITRI's virtual event site: https://event.itri.org/CES2022

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2030 Technology Strategy & Roadmap and focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment. It also strives to strengthen Intelligentization Enabling Technology to support diversified applications.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

