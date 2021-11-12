HGTV Star Egypt Sherrod to Raise Awareness About Carrier's Healthy Homes and Real Estate Solutions

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On average, most of us spend 90% of our time indoors and over 65% of our time in the home, yet there is little awareness and education on the subject of indoor air quality, health and safety in the home. This is why Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, is further amplifying its Healthy Homes program through a collaboration with Egypt Sherrod, real estate broker, author, radio personality and star of HGTV's "Property Virgins," "Flipping Virgins" and the upcoming "Married to Real Estate" series. Carrier's Healthy Homes program offers a suite of targeted solutions for homes that can help improve the overall health of homes and, in turn, help keep their inhabitants healthy. This includes both the air we breathe as well as the comfort of feeling secure in our spaces. Sherrod will deliver educational content for homeowners and the real estate community to help increase the safety, security and overall connectedness and management of homes and rental properties.

As an experienced real estate professional, Sherrod is uniquely positioned to help educate consumers about the benefits of Carrier's Healthy Homes real estate access solutions, including products from Supra and BrokerBay. Supra's market-leading key mobile credentialing technology combined with BrokerBay's highly differentiated showing management platform provide a one-stop shop to optimize scheduling for sellers, buyers and agents – providing real-time communication, delivering actionable insights, improving agent productivity and enhancing home access solutions.

Sherrod will also help Carrier raise awareness of the impact of home safety and indoor environments on overall health and well-being. A safe home is foundational to having a healthy home and Carrier's Kidde business is committed to fire, carbon monoxide and other solutions designed to help create healthy homes and protect the people inside.

"I am excited to collaborate with Carrier Fire & Security to inspire and empower real estate agents, homeowners and others to take control of their happiness, productivity and health. There is positively no better place to start prioritizing safety and health than at home," Sherrod said. "We have the ability to create a healthy and safe home for ourselves, our loved ones and those we serve in the industry. It's a message I look forward to sharing more broadly."

Sherrod's professional experience as a real estate broker as well as her increasing influence as a home remodeler are an ideal match for Carrier's Healthy Homes initiative, according to Isis Wu, Vice President & General Manager, Residential Fire and Healthy Homes, Carrier Fire & Security.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Egypt to Carrier's Healthy Homes movement," said Wu. "Not only does she possess relevant experience in the real estate market, but also brings valuable expertise in the enhancement of home environments. Egypt is a powerhouse working mom authentically focused on the health, safety and well-being of her family. Her energy and determination are a perfect fit with our campaign. Through this partnership, we can bring more awareness, education and best practices to consumers to improve the health and safety of their homes."

