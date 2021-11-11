Surgical Notes Improves Billing Performance of Virginia Ambulatory Surgery Center

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of revenue cycle services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, announces the publication of a new case study highlighting the success of the company's SNBilling revenue cycle management (RCM) service in helping improve the financial and operational performance of Princess Anne Ambulatory Surgery Center in Virginia Beach, Va.

Surgical Notes is a healthcare IT solutions company dedicated to developing cutting-edge, innovative products and services for the ambulatory surgery center industry. The largest management companies and over 20,000 healthcare providers trust Surgical Notes' revenue cycle management solutions and services to enhance the financial strength and performance of their ASCs. (PRNewsFoto/Surgical Notes, Inc.)

"SNBilling has provided us with a stellar product and team." —

Charmayne Harrington , Business Office Manager

The multi-specialty ASC was managing its revenue cycle operations internally, but this approach was proving difficult and leading to shortcomings affecting the surgery center's bottom line. In addition, the center was facing staffing and business office space challenges, which motivated Charmayne Harrington, the ASC's business office manager, to begin searching for an RCM partner. This led Princess Anne Ambulatory Surgery Center to Surgical Notes and SNBilling.

SNBilling manages all aspects of the ASC billing process, from insurance verification and authorization through complete adjudication of insurance claims and patient billing. SNBilling's expert teams monitor all critical ASC revenue cycle key performance indicators to identify problems negatively affecting revenue and profits and apply data-driven changes that achieve lasting financial and operational improvements.

Princess Anne Ambulatory Surgery Center had entrusted its transcription and coding to Surgical Notes in 2015 and 2017, respectively, and experienced great results, so there was no hesitation by Harrington to select Surgical Notes over three other companies and move to SNBilling. The surgery center and SNBilling team worked closely to transition the ASC from in-house to outsourced RCM, with Harrington witnessing immediate dividends from the center's decision. "We sent SNBilling all of our managed care contracts," she said in the case study. "Their team interpreted the contracts and then set them up correctly in our practice management system. The SNBilling team's contract expertise was impressive."

That was only the beginning. Within just a few months, the partnership between Surgical Notes and Princess Anne Ambulatory Surgery Center led to these noteworthy improvements:

Increase in payments

Increase in payments > 90 days

Decrease in bad debt

Decrease in accounts receivable (AR)

Other improvements include improving commercial payer outcomes, more timely responses from payers, and improved productivity for Harrington. "Since I'm no longer spending so much time overseeing employees in the office, I've gotten back valuable time that has allowed me to work on other projects and duties that had been pushed to the back burner," she said.

Surgical Notes has welcomed the opportunity to expand its relationship with Princess Anne Ambulatory Surgery Center and further help the center realize its financial performance expectations and goals, said Randy Bishop, President and Chief Executive Officer for Surgical Notes.

"Princess Anne Ambulatory Surgery Center is an impressive facility that has delivered exceptional patient care since it opened in 2007," said Bishop. "We've been fortunate to get to know Charmayne and the center's staff over these past few years and were pleased when she selected SNBilling as her RCM partner. It's been a great experience to work even more closely with Charmayne to deliver improvements that positively affect the ASC's bottom line. We look forward to building on the success we've already accomplished together."

The SNBilling team's performance to date has Harrington also looking forward to that continued collaboration. "SNBilling has provided us with a stellar product and team. They have been able to fulfill our needs and maintain a continued interest in our growth and efficiency. I can truly say that Surgical Notes is an extension of my own team."

To access the Princess Anne Ambulatory Surgery Center case study, click here. To learn what SNBilling can do for your ASC, contact us.

About Surgical Notes, Inc.

Surgical Notes is a healthcare IT solutions company dedicated to providing best-in-class revenue cycle solutions for the ambulatory surgery center and surgical hospital markets. By integrating Surgical Notes ' suite of products and services, ASCs have access to an enterprise revenue cycle solution designed to maximize profitability, physician distributions, and business office efficiency. The largest management companies and over 20,000 healthcare providers trust Surgical Notes to enhance the financial strength and performance of their ASCs. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle solutions, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Surgical Notes