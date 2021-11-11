Top pre-settlement funding company reports that they are one of the select companies in the legal finance industry funding in Tennessee.

Legal-Bay Now Accepting Applications for Pre-Settlement Funding In Tennessee Top pre-settlement funding company reports that they are one of the select companies in the legal finance industry funding in Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the premier Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are seeing an increase in personal injury applications coming from the Tennessee (TN) area and surrounding southern states, and as a result have started to accept lawsuit funding applications in Tennessee. The first half of 2021 saw an unprecedented number of claims filed nationwide now that most people are resuming their pre-Covid lives. Unfortunately, more people out and about means more occurrences of personal injuries.

Legal-Bay is expanding their coverage area in order to keep up with demands in the south. Legal-Bay is considered by many as one of the best lawsuit loan funding companies in the industry, and they offer a lightning-fast approval process; most clients can expect to receive cash in hand within 48-hours of applying.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented, "Tennessee is a vibrant state with population on the rise and a need for consumers to have access to our products and services, especially involving car and semi-truck accidents on highways. We're one of only a few companies in the industry offering our services to individuals involved in personal injury lawsuits in Tennessee."

If you are involved in an active personal injury lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay remains vigilant in assisting Tennessee residents with a wide array of lawsuits, including: slip and falls, car and truck accidents, boat accidents, medical malpractice, workplace discrimination, wrongful termination or employment claims, and commercial litigation cases.

Legal-Bay's presettlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loans aren't really loans but cash advances, and Legal-Bay offers superior funding terms in accordance with Tennessee law.

