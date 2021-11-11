HFC Raises Over $475K and Connects Over 2,000 Supporters for Alzheimer's Awareness During Second Live-Streamed Game Show, Hosted by Seth Rogen

National Alzheimer's Nonprofit Uses Comedy To Raise Funds During Second Annual 80s-Themed Virtual Game Show with Charlize Theron, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Martin Starr

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's national nonprofit organization, HFC announced over $475,000 raised during their second annual, virtual fundraising event, Hilarity For Charity's Head To Head presented by Biogen. Held on Wednesday, November 10th, the live-streamed event connected over 2,000 supporters across the world. The event supported the organization's ongoing mission to provide care for families affected by Alzheimer's, educate people on brain-healthy lifestyles, activate the next generation of advocates, and accelerate progress toward a cure for Alzheimer's.

Seth and Lauren Miller Rogen

"Alzheimer's entered my life at an early age when I lost my grandparents to the disease. Then, when I was 25 and my mom was only 55, she was diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer's," said Lauren Miller Rogen, co-founder of HFC. "Seth and I founded HFC to raise awareness, educate people on the disease, and be a resource to those in need."

Bringing their live event back for a second year, Hilarity For Charity's Head To Head was an 80s-themed game night full of fun surprises. Celebrity team captains Charlize Theron, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Martin Starr lead their VIP guest team members in a game show night through trivia questions and challenges – with hilarious outcomes. The audience participated in a live chat where they shared their support, laughter, and personal stories.

"Laughter is therapeutic and seriously good for your brain, and we're not saying that because we're comedians," said Seth Rogen, co-founder of HFC. "We host these comedy-driven events to bring levity and hope to affected families, shed light on Alzheimer's, and spread joy because humor can be healing."

The live-streamed event was made possible by the generous support of sponsors including: Biogen, CALIROSA, Lionsgate, Hulu, UTA, Fiji Water, Home Instead, Eisai, GTB Technologies, Point Grey, SiteRx, Sony, Netflix, La Croix, HOUSEPLANT, Roddenberry Foundation, Lilly, Principal LA, Paramount, NBC Universal, Buoy Coast, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.

About HFC:

Founded in 2012 by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, HFC is a national non-profit organization whose mission is to care for families facing Alzheimer's, educate young people about living a brain-healthy life, and activate the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates.

HFC is accelerating progress in Alzheimer's care, prevention, and support all while bringing many laughs and light to the Alzheimer's space. Thanks to the ongoing support of generous donors, HFC has raised over $15 million and awarded over 350,000 hours of in-home care relief to Alzheimer's family caregivers through our North American Caregiver Respite Grant Program. In addition to providing caregiver respite, HFC organizes online support groups to build caregiver community and connectivity, engages young people across the country to become Alzheimer's advocates, funds prevention-focused and brain-health research, and teaches people how to care for the health of their brains today, so they can reduce their risk of Alzheimer's tomorrow.

While there isn't a cure, there is care.

