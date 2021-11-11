Creatd Surpasses 100K Vocal+ Members

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal , has announced that it has surpassed 100,000 Vocal+ members. Since first introducing premium memberships in early 2020, the Company has steadily grown Vocal+ adoption through the leveraging of a combination of organic, paid, and free trial acquisition tactics, enabling the Company to systematically reduce its reliance on its third-party marketing platforms. The most recent Vocal+ update came in June 2021, when the Company announced reaching a new milestone of 30,000 Vocal+ members.

Commented Creatd co-CEO and co-founder, Jeremy Frommer, "Over the years we have grown Vocal into a go-to destination for creators, and thus a rich source of valuable first-party data that enables an ever-deepening understanding of Vocal's creators and how to best service, reward, and protect them. At the very same time, this first-party data access is also the key for Creatd's own business growth; we study the data in order to enhance creators' experience on Vocal, which in turn drives paid memberships."

Added Creatd COO and co-founder Justin Maury, "With Vocal's recently released and upcoming features such as creator subscriptions, where creators can initiate recurring membership programs among their own audiences, we wanted to give Vocal freemium members free trials so that they could experience the full breadth of what the platform has to offer."

The intricacies of the Company's freemium to premium strategy were outlined in an article published on Vocal last month by co-CEO Jeremy Frommer, found at this link.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership.

Forward-Looking Statements

