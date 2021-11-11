ConvergeOne Honored with Global Award for Customer Experience Partner of the Year and Four Additional Awards at Cisco Partner Summit 2021

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading services-led technology solution provider of cloud, collaboration, and digital infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has received a Cisco® Partner Summit Global award for the Customer Experience Partner of the Year. ConvergeOne, a Cisco Gold Certified Partner, was also recognized with four additional leadership awards:

ConvergeOne Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NACR) (PRNewsFoto/)

Gateway Region Data Center Partner of the Year

Central Area Customer Experience Partner of the Year

Central Area Execution Excellence Partner of the Year

Gulf States Region Data Center Partner of the Year

ConvergeOne was globally recognized for rising to market shifts and demonstrating transformative thought leadership for customers transitioning to subscription and XaaS buying models. ConvergeOne's focus on customer success is further evidenced by its 2020 Net Promoter Score of 71, a score that is nearly double the industry average (as reported by ClearlyRated) and places ConvergeOne in the NPS "World Class" category for the third consecutive year.

"ConvergeOne is proud to be recognized with the Customer Experience Partner of the Year Global Award, which is the 30th award that ConvergeOne has received from Cisco since 2011, and speaks to the enduring strength of our partnership," said D. Robert Martin, President, Field Organization, ConvergeOne. "ConvergeOne and Cisco share an unparalleled commitment to empowering our customers with digitally enabled experiences. We look forward to continuing to grow our partnership as we deliver proven, progressive, and purposeful solutions to customers."

The Cisco Partner Summit Global awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches. Cisco announced the winners during its annual partner conference, this year held digitally.

"We are honored that Cisco has recognized our best-in-class Lifecycle Services team capabilities and services. We truly believe that spending the time early to understand our customers' desired outcomes allows us to tailor solutions for success," said Deanna Davenport, Senior Director, Lifecycle Services, ConvergeOne. "ConvergeOne and our customers are in this transformation together, and this recognition proves that we are making the right moves to continue a successful partnership with Cisco in providing world-class solutions for our customers."

"It gives me great pleasure to recognize Cisco partners who continue to demonstrate superior performance and drive value for our customers. They are leading and innovating with us to help enterprises solve complex problems," said Oliver Tuszik, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Organization, Cisco. "It's a privilege to present the Customer Experience Partner of the Year Award to ConvergeOne in recognition of its outstanding achievement in helping customers respond to their business challenges."

Cisco Partner Summit Global awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across all geographical regions. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner organization and regional executives.

"ConvergeOne is a customer-centric team, powered by passionate employees who truly care about our customers and their success," said Paul Maier, Managing Director, ConvergeOne. "These awards reinforce our dedication to providing the highest level of expertise and innovative technologies for our customers. Together with Cisco, we are proud to create value and solve our customers' business challenges."

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led cloud solution provider that utilizes its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 13,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2020 NPS of 71, placing us in the World Class category for the third consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, Microsoft and AWS to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach, including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

About Cisco

Cisco is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your enterprise, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

ConvergeOne Media Contact:

Gabrielle Lukianchuk, Vice President, Marketing, ConvergeOne

678.781.0937

glukianchuk@convergeone.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ConvergeOne