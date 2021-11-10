Northcentral University's Master of Social Work Program Receives Initial Accreditation from the Council on Social Work Education

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northcentral University's Master of Social Work program has received accreditation from the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE). The program was granted initial full accreditation through October 2029.

"We are most excited for our students." -- Dean James Billings

NCU began pursuing CSWE accreditation in August 2018, when the university launched the MSW program. The program was designed to meet CSWE's national accreditation standards with a specialization in advanced generalist practice.

In October 2019, CSWE's commission on accreditation voted to grant NCU's MSW program candidacy status. The process of moving from candidacy status to initial accreditation was rigorous. Candidacy is typically a three-year process that involves preparing a self-study and hosting a site visit every year.

Dr. Valerie Radu, MSW program director, said that this initial full accreditation status ensures that MSW graduates are eligible to sit for the social work licensure exam in their state.

"This is crucial, as there is a nationwide shortage of MSW professionals to meet the ever-increasing needs of individuals, families, groups, and communities," she said. "Professional social workers provide essential services in all sectors, and NCU is well-positioned to offer an innovative, online graduate training experience to prepare the next generation of social workers."

The MSW degree program prepares students for diverse career opportunities within a variety of social service settings. Students gain knowledge, skills, and experience that they can transfer directly into the workplace. This program consists of two tracks to accommodate those with an undergraduate degree in social work and those who are new to the field.

"We are most excited for our students," said Dr. James Billings, dean of NCU's School of Social and Behavioral Sciences. "Any alum of the MSW program, since we launched in 2018, can now say they graduated from a CSWE-accredited program."

About Northcentral University

Founded in 1996, Northcentral University is a regionally accredited, nonprofit, online and graduate-focused university serving professionals globally. Over 11,000 adult students are enrolled in bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs at NCU, including business, education, health sciences, law, marriage and family therapy, psychology, and technology.

Northcentral University is a nonprofit affiliate of the private, nonprofit National University System. It is regionally accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). For more information, visit ncu.edu or call 866.776.0331.

