Canon U.S.A. Executive Vice President Seymour Liebman Named to City & State's Long Island Power 100 List

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President and General Manager Seymour Liebman has been named to City & State's Long Island Power 100 List. Making the Long Island Power 100 list this year, City & State has acknowledged Mr. Liebman for being a powerful member of Long Island's community.

"To be among Long Island's most powerful leaders on City & State's Long Island Power 100 List is a true honor,'' Mr. Liebman said. "With our company's commitment to digital imaging innovation, Canon U.S.A. has always strived to meet the needs of our customers and we look forward to continuing to be an active Long Island patron now and into the future. I would like to congratulate all my fellow honorees and thank City & State for this distinguished award."

City & State is the premier media organization dedicated to covering New York's local and state politics and policy. The organization's in-depth, non-partisan coverage serves New York's leaders every day as a trusted guide to the issues impacting New York. City & State's list of the 100 most powerful people in New York City has been a long-standing institution in New York. To commemorate its fourth year, City & State will have its Long Island Power 100 list in the October 25 edition of its magazine. The issue will feature Long Island leaders in politics, media, business and beyond.

Mr. Liebman is responsible for the legal affairs, intellectual property and credit divisions at Canon U.S.A. and serves as Chairman and CEO of BriefCam Ltd., a Canon group company, which provides solutions for rapid review and search of surveillance video. Mr. Liebman is also Senior Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc., the Japan-based parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Mr. Liebman's leadership continues to provide extensive support to our parent company and other Canon subsidiaries and affiliates around the globe where he currently plays a key leadership role.

In addition to his roles at Canon U.S.A., Inc. and Canon Inc., Mr. Liebman serves as a board member for various local councils and associations, including the Touro Law Center, on which he serves on the Board of Governors; the Information Technology Industry Council; and the Council of Overseers for the Tilles Center. Mr. Liebman also serves as vice chairman of the Long Island Association.

