Amerant Bank and United Way Miami Engage in Partnership to benefit the Miami-Dade Community Multi-year partnership includes title sponsorship of the United Way's annual 5K taking place in January 2022

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerant Bank, one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida, announces today that it has partnered with the United Way Miami. The partnership agreement will be valid through 2024. Among several initiatives, the most significant is the bank's undertaking of the United Way's annual 5K in Coral Gables, where the bank is headquartered.

The Amerant 5K benefiting United Way Miami, scheduled for Sunday, January 23, 2022, supports nearly 100 quality programs and initiatives that focus on creating equitable access to quality education for all residents of Miami-Dade County along with the opportunity to lead healthy and financially secure lives. The race takes walkers, runners and strollers through the City Beautiful, including downtown Coral Gables and City Hall.

Amerant will also sponsor the United Way's Women United Let's Do Lunch Series, a professional development and networking series of events with the purpose of connecting influential women in Miami committed to making a positive impact.

"We are proud to support such an important and long-lasting organization in our local community," said Vice Chairman and CEO of Amerant Jerry Plush. "The United Way plays an integral part in enhancing the lives of those in need within the South Florida community, and with this partnership, we hope to continue their mission."

United Way Miami aims to create a thriving and equitable community for all Miami-Dade County families and children through community engagement, investments in programs and initiatives, community activities and much more. Through this partnership, Amerant aims to create a positive impact and foster growth in the local community it serves.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amerant Bank to our United Way family," said Maria C. Alonso, President and CEO of United Way Miami. "Their support fuels our work, creating opportunities for all families to thrive. We look forward to working together to build a better and stronger Miami."

About Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its main subsidiary, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), as well as its other subsidiaries: Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The bank operates 24 banking centers – 17 in South Florida and 7 in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit investor.amerantbank.com.

About United Way Miami

United Way Miami is a driving force in the community, successfully responding to emerging needs and transforming people's lives. Since 1924, we have worked together with our network of donors, volunteers, and partners, to generate and amplify resources, and advocate for policies that improve the quality of life for all. We leverage our unique role as convener, strategic funder, service provider, awareness builder, and influencer so that everyone in Miami-Dade has access to quality education and the opportunity to lead healthy and financially secure lives -- the building blocks of a thriving community.

