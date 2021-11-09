Urology Care Foundation Announces Diversity and Inclusion Advisor

BALTIMORE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urology Care Foundation is pleased to announce Kathleen Reeves, MD, FAAP (she/her) has been named Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Advisor to the Board of Directors, the first in the Foundation's history. In her role, Dr. Reeves will identify and champion D&I initiatives in support of the Foundation's vision, mission and core values, as well as provide approaches into issues of D&I to support the Board in making the Foundation a stronger, more diverse and inclusive organization.

Dr. Kathleen Reeves Named Diversity and Inclusion Advisor to the Urology Care Foundation Board of Directors

A well-respected thought leader on community competence, health equity and inclusion, Dr. Reeves brings more than two decades of experience to her new role with the Foundation. She currently serves as Chair and Professor of Urban Bioethics and Population Science; Director and Professor of the Center for Urban Bioethics; and Professor of Clinical Pediatrics at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, where she has led the University's long-standing commitment to D&I and was a catalyst in re-igniting their charge to building a diverse healthcare workforce and environment.

"In the wake of COVID-19 and the pervasive social injustices and inequities we continue to witness around the world, the Foundation remains committed to fostering and supporting positive societal, humanitarian and health equity changes for patients, physicians and the broader urology community," said Harris M. Nagler, Foundation Board President. "Dr. Reeves is a true leader and advocate for sustained and meaningful change and we look forward to working with her as the foundation endeavors to develop innovative solutions aimed at addressing healthcare disparities and amplifying our global humanitarian efforts."

Dr. Reeves will work closely with the Foundation President and Board in building organizational goals and fostering institutional change, and will provide guidance for incorporating D&I best practices and expertise in support of the Foundation's research, education and advocacy efforts.

Dr. Reeves is a Board Certified Pediatrician who earned her MD degree from the Thomas Jefferson University School of Medicine. She has received numerous academic honors and awards, including the 2021 Asociación Puertorriqueños en Marcha HERO award for her work in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also serves on Temple University's Diversity Council and is a Board Member for Physicians for Social Responsibility and the Philadelphia Bridging the Gap.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Partnering with physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, families and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

