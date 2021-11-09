Jet Linx Welcomes New Partners To Its Elevated Lifestyle Client Benefits Program

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private aviation company providing aircraft management, joint ownership and Jet Card membership services through its 20 locations nationwide, today announced the addition of two new partners to its Elevated Lifestyle client benefits program. Joining the Company's expansive portfolio, which provides Jet Linx Jet Card members and aircraft owners with exclusive offers from a vast network of partners, are DUXIANA, the Swedish designer of high-end sleep solutions and Electronic Concepts, an award-winning smart home installation and integration provider.

(PRNewsfoto/Jet Linx)

"Following a year in which many individuals had to adjust to working and staying at home, we recognized an increasing demand for products that improve our everyday surroundings and maximize comfort," said Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx. "That realization inspired us to partner with brands whose products and services are designed to enhance the at-home experience, and we are delighted to welcome DUXIANA and Electronic Concepts to our Elevated Lifestyle program."

As part of these new partnerships, Jet Linx Jet Card members and aircraft owners can take advantage of an exclusive discount on all online purchases from DUXIANA, as well as purchases made at any North American DUXIANA showrooms. Since 1926, DUXIANA has combined research, a rich heritage of Scandinavian ergonomic design and the finest natural materials to offer the most comfortable and advanced conventional bedding on the market. In addition to their signature DUX Bed, whose unique, continuous-coil spring system is proven to promote a significantly higher quality sleep, DUXIANA also offers a complete line of fine European linens, high-quality down and bedroom accessories to create the perfect sleep environment.

Electronic Concepts provides custom consultation, design and installation services to create personalized electronic solutions that automate and elevate the home. With capabilities that range from lighting control to motorized shading, immersive home theaters to landscape illumination, and Wifi to HiFi, their team of experts deliver curated high-end audio and video systems that marry quality and aesthetics. As part of the Elevated Lifestyle program, Jet Linx clients can enjoy special savings on installation services and products purchased via Electronic Concepts. Electronic Concepts will also provide Jet Linx clients a complimentary survey of their existing system (as well as travel for their team to homes within 3.5 hours of New York City).

For more information on Jet Linx and its Elevated Lifestyle benefits program, visit www.jetlinx.com or contact your local Jet Linx Base.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card, joint ownership, and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has Base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website ( www.jetlinx.com ).

