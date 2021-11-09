Immutable Holdings Strengthens Commitment To HBAR Ecosystem With Acquisition Of MyHBARWallet.com

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO:HOLD) ("Immutable Holdings"), a British Columbia corporation, announced today that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement for the acquisition of MyHBARWallet.com from LaunchBadge, LLC, a software engineering firm based in Citrus Heights, California. MyHBARWallet.com hosts an open-source, browser-based wallet for HBAR on the Hedera Hashgraph network.

Under the terms of the transaction, Immutable Holdings will acquire MyHBARWallet.com in exchange for a combination of cash and stock. LaunchBadge, LLC CEO Ken Anderson and CTO Ryan Leckey will continue operations and development of the product, now with the strategic support of Immutable Holdings. The acquisition is expected to be completed by December 1st, 2021.

"Wallets are foundational to the growth of any token based ecosystem. We're committed to investing in and growing the HBAR ecosystem and this acquisition is a great first step," said Jordan Fried, CEO of Immutable Holdings. "With our financial and strategic support, we believe MyHBARWallet can be one of the leading wallets in the ecosystem."

"We couldn't ask for a better partner in Immutable Holdings and Jordan Fried," said Anderson. "With Immutable's support, we look forward to making MyHBARWallet an even better experience for HBAR holders."

About Immutable Holdings Inc.

Immutable Holdings (NEO:HOLD), the Blockchain Holding Company, is on a mission to democratize access to Web3 and blockchain-based products and services. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of the $11B Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings already boasts over $150M under management and a portfolio of businesses and brands built on the blockchain ecosystem: 1800Bitcoin.com, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC.com), HBAR Labs, Immutable Advisory, Immutable Asset Management and NFT.com. To learn more, visit https://immutableholdings.com/.

About MyHbarWallet.com

MyHbarWallet.com hosts an open-source, browser-based wallet for HBAR on the Hedera Hashgraph network.

Hedera is a registered trademark of Hedera Hashgraph LLC, and is not affiliated with Immutable Holdings Inc., MyHbarWallet.com or LaunchBadge, LLC

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions and there can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all.

