Hightower Advisors Expands New York City Footprint with Three New Office Locations The new offices offer employees and advisors nearly 50,000 square feet of space.

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower Advisors today announced it will be expanding into three new office locations in New York City to provide space for the national wealth management firm's rapidly growing corporate and advisory-business professionals. In early 2022, Hightower will move from its current location at 505 Fifth Avenue into new offices at 300 Madison Avenue, 405 Lexington Ave – the iconic Chrysler building – and 512 West 22nd Street.

Hightower spent months carefully considering locations that would facilitate both in-depth client and advisor conversations and foster essential community, cultural activities and collaboration among advisors and corporate employees.

The new 30,000-square-foot office at 300 Madison Avenue will give Hightower access to the entire 29th floor of the building and house some of the firm's New York-based advisory businesses. This space is configured to enable both live and virtual conversations and features a variety of sleek and versatile conference rooms for team briefings and client events while offering stunning views of the city skyline.

Taking nods from Hightower's newly renovated and expanded corporate headquarters in the heart of the Chicago Loop, the 11,000-square-foot space in the Chrysler building will be maximized for the benefit of both Hightower advisors and corporate staff. The workplace will feature a mix of casual space for gatherings, as well as high-tech desks, offices and meeting rooms, all conveniently located for New York-based team members and those hosting client meetings in the city.

Taking up 6,000 square feet on the seventh floor of 512 West 22nd Street in SoHo, the third and final Manhattan workspace will provide an additional home base for Hightower advisors serving New York metro area.

"As we return to meeting and working together, it was important for us to create office space that is comfortable and welcoming, with room for growth," said Bob Oros, Hightower Chairman and CEO. "Culture is paramount at Hightower and expanding our footprint in New York will enable us to foster collaboration and fuel the next steps in our firm's expansion."

Hightower offers its 119 advisory businesses in 34 states and the District of Columbia a range of services designed to catalyze and accelerate organic and inorganic growth, including business development consulting, leadership and team development, marketing support, technology, investment management resources, compliance, accounting, payroll, and human resources. Inorganic growth services include M&A sourcing, valuation, deal structuring, due diligence, legal and regulatory, pre- and post-close integration, and capital resources for transactions. Advisory groups that partner with Hightower also gain access to economies of scale, deep industry relationships and a nationwide advisor community.

Hightower surpassed $100 billion in assets under management (AUM) in August 2021, and as of September 30, 2021, the firm's assets under administration (AUA) were approximately $132 billion, and its AUM was $104 billion. In 2021, Hightower has made nine M&A transactions, and will be officially launching a nationally chartered trust company, the Hightower Trust Company, in the coming months.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

