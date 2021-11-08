Latest offering in the virtual health fair series promises to be the largest and most impactful one yet!

Black Health Matters Declares #BlackHealthStartsHere at Fall Health Summit

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent inequities in access to health care, gaps in health insurance coverage, and higher rates of adverse socioeconomic conditions have led to poorer health outcomes among Africans. How can these challenges be met and addressed?

On Saturday, November 13th, 2021, from 9 am – 5 pm ET, Black Health Matters (BHM) will present the Fall Health Summit a free, online event that will assemble some of the nation's foremost medical professionals and celebrity health advocates who are committed to building African American health literacy.

"We're greatly excited to bring our newest virtual health event to the general public" said Roslyn Y. Daniels, publisher of Black Health Matters. "BHM has established itself as the go-to resource on African American health. Our nationally-recognized virtual health summits were developed to create platforms for attendees that inspire them, enlighten them and empower them to make health a priority within their communities". To register and see more about the topics and speakers, visit https://bhmfallhealthsummit.vfairs.com/

Anthony S. Fauci, MD, Director, NIAID; Yvette Nicole Brown, Actress and Caregiver Advocate; Peter Hotez, MD, Dean of The National School of Tropical Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine; Holly Robinson Peete, Actress and Autism Advocate; Arita McCoy, MSN, Nurse Practitioner, Johns Hopkins Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorder Center and a host of others are part of the day's exceptional line-up of medical experts and health activists.

The day will also be highlighted with special performances by Singer/Songwriter Montell Jordan, and DeShaun Johnson, the "Guru of Abs" will get attendees up and moving with a virtual workout session.

How Attendees Will Benefit:

Start off the day by "working it out" in a fun, virtual fitness class with a personal trainer.

Choose from over 20 engaging and informative presentations and discussions around health issues that affect African Americans.

Video chat directly with health industry specialists and network with community partners and exhibitors about a wide variety of topics.

Download valuable informational materials to a virtual "swag bag" that is emailed to their personal account.

Win great prizes in the Leaderboard contest by actively participating on the extraordinary virtual platform

Registrants will hear about timely health topics such as: Diabetes, Cardiovascular Health and Flu Risk; Sickle Cell Disease & Gene Therapy; Black Women & Breast Cancer; COVID-19 and Children; Prostate Cancer; Parkinson's Disease Early Signs; Black Women & Caregiving; Breaking Autism Stigmas; Kidney Disease, Endometrial Cancer and much more.

The five Presenting Sponsors of the Summit are Alnylam; Boston Scientific; Janssen; National Minority Quality Forum; and Sanofi. AARP; Jack and Jill of America, Inc.; Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.; Parkinson's Foundation; UsAgainstAlzheimers/BrainGuide; and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. are among the over forty participating Community Partners who will have virtual exhibits booths.

About Black Health Matters

Black Health Matters (BHM) was launched almost a decade ago, and is the leading health, wellness and chronic disease interactive digital platform dedicated to improving health outcomes among African Americans. BHM has collaborated with a wide range of partners, including fraternities, sororities, and faith-based and civic organizations to raise awareness around chronic disease, mental and physical health and fitness in the Black community. The organization's mission is to improve health literacy, which includes addressing health care, health policy, health equity, and health disparities for better results. For more information go to www.blackhealthmatters.com

Learn why #BlackHealthStartsHere by registering for the Black Health Matters Fall Summit and see that #ThisIsHowWeDoIt.

