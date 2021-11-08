Australian Province Selects US eDirect to Deliver Recreation Software to Improve Visitor Experience

US eDirect will deliver its One-Stop Shop Platform for Recreation and Campground Management in early 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Australia's most visited park systems has selected a global leader in outdoors recreation software for its reservation and point-of-sale solution designed to enhance the visitor experience and improve facility management.

US eDirect, which today serves some of the most iconic destinations in outdoor recreation, will deliver its signature offering, Recreation Dynamics, to serve the millions of visitors to the Northern Territory’s Department of Environment, Parks and Water Security (DEPWS) campground system.

"We are honored to be selected and look forward to the opportunity to serve the Northern Territory as its recreation management software provider," said Tony Alex, CEO and President, US eDirect.

"Our extensive background in providing similar services in other parts of Australia and to the New Zealand Department of Conservation positions us to innovate alongside the Northern Territories to best serve their visitors."

US eDirect will deploy its comprehensive business system to manage online bookings and permits as well as associated hosting, maintenance and support services.

Recreation Dynamics was selected thanks to its intuitive user experience for visitors and staff, as well as its proven success with international outdoors recreation agencies.

Deployed on the secure Amazon Web Service cloud platform, Recreation Dynamics is distinguished by its flexibility, wide range of features and rapid transaction speed.

Recreations Dynamics is slated to be introduced in March of 2022.

Visitor-focused features will include:

Streamline bookings to ensure greater certainty for campers and multi-day trail walkers

Ability to view open and closed parks and available dates for greater planning options

Prepaid fees will eliminate the need to carry exact currency

The DEPWS said the new booking system will make getting outdoors simpler for our visitors and will help attract new ones as well.

A representative from the Northern Territory agency said, "We're excited to deploy this enhanced experience and innovate alongside the US eDirect team to best serve our clients."

About US eDirect:

US eDirect is a global leader in campground management software that helps dozens of public agencies deliver digital solutions to their visitors and campers via a suite of intuitive software solutions. Founded in 1999 and based in New York state, US eDirect employs more than 100 people focused on providing exemplary customer service for public agencies that manage more than 100,000 individual campsites in North America, Australia and New Zealand.

