The Academy for Urban School Leadership (AUSL) Recognizes Twenty for Its Inaugural Educator Leadership Award

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate its twentieth anniversary, AUSL an equity-focused nonprofit, selected twenty alumni of its Chicago Teacher Residency program for the Martin J. Koldyke Educator Leadership Award. Awardees were selected due to their strong leadership in advancing the education of students in under-resourced environments.

Stated AUSL's Executive Director, Donald Feinstein, Ph.D. "The Chicago Teacher Residency, developed twenty years ago in partnership with Chicago Public Schools, uniquely prepares individuals for a career as a teacher in a high-need community. Award recipients demonstrated resiliency, compassion, grit, urgency, and a commitment to bringing equity in education by delivering a high-quality education to students in under-resourced environments.

Award winners include:

Chelsea Bennett , Curtis School of Excellence

Marquis Butler , Marquette School of Excellence

Latonia Buckner , Piccolo School of Excellence

Sarah Buhayar , Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Sherly Chavarria , Chief of Teaching & Learning, Chicago Public Schools

Teresa Chavez , Assistant Principal, Casals School of Excellence

Leah Guenther , Dewey School of Excellence

Demetrius Heard , Department of Curriculum, Instruction and Digital Learning for Chicago Public Schools

Jessica Kimbrough , Chicago Teacher Residency, AUSL

Michael Konkoleski , Solorio Academy High School

Greta Kringle , Solorio Academy High School

Melissa LaVine , Lewis School of Excellence

Taissa Lau , Tarkington School of Excellence

Terrence Murphy , Phillips Academy High School

Kate Peterson , Director, Chicago Teacher Residency, AUSL

Regina Roberts , Principal, Sherman School of Excellence

LeKesha Triplett , Deneen School of Excellence

Juan Uribe , Chicago Academy High School

Javier Velazquez , Orozco Academy

LaShawn Whitney , Leadership Coach, TNTP

Victor Iturralde, Principal, Solorio Academy High School was awarded AUSL's Principal Leadership Award.

The award is named after Martin J Koldyke, AUSL's founder & Chairman Emeritus. Twenty years ago, Mike Koldyke, Donald Feinstein Ph.D., and then Chicago Public School CEO Arne Duncan founded the Chicago Teacher Residency. A year-long training program for aspiring educators in Chicago's most under­ resourced schools.

For more information on the Koldyke Educator Award Recipient's visit: www.auslchicago.org/koldyke-award/

About AUSL

The Academy for Urban School Leadership (AUSL) is an education equity-focused nonprofit that works tirelessly with the belief that all students should have access to an excellent education right in their own neighborhoods. AUSL does this by recruiting and training promising individuals to be effective teachers. In addition, through our Advisory Services group, we leverage two decades of learnings through our partnerships with school communities across the country.

