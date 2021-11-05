PABLO AIR forges partnership with Malaysian public institution to secure foothold in the Southeast Asian drone delivery market

INCHEON, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PABLO AIR, a company specializing in drone logistics solutions and services and a member of Born2Global Centre, is making steady steps forward into the Southeast Asia's drone delivery market.

PABLO AIR recently signed an IBN partnership contract with Malaysia's National Technology and Innovation Sandbox (NTIS) for a drone delivery project, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion of its international business. Through the new partnership, PABLO AIR will be exploring the long-term feasibility of drone delivery services, with the greater goal of establishing a strong base in the Southeast Asian market. The contract signing comes on the heels of the company's recent successes in the United States, where PABLO AIR is a confirmed participant (along with EVA, an American drone station developer) of an empirical drone delivery project scheduled to be conducted in New York in April 2022.

Under the newly signed contract, PABLO AIR will be cooperating with the NTIS for an empirical drone delivery service, based on the technological and marketing strengths of both organizations, and for the conducting of a trial delivery service. As part of the cooperative efforts stipulated by the contract, PABLO AIR will also be actively engaged in: software and hardware development; technology/technology onboarding; integration of everyday operational technologies; cutting-edge drone technologies; product assessment/customized business solutions; identification of target consumers and customer access; and expos, trade shows, and other product showcases. Through these and other activities, PABLO AIR is expected to lay the foundations needed to establish its own drone delivery services in Malaysia.

The NTIS is a Malaysian government-affiliated institution that provides state funding to newly-established, high-tech companies for companies to test their products, services, business models, and delivery mechanisms in actual, real-life environments. The NTIS also provides support for the development of innovative solutions in all business stages, including R&D and preparation for product commercialization. Other partner companies of the NTIS include DHL, UNDP, GRAB, Microsoft, and Air Asia.

PABLO AIR's independently-developed PAMNet (Pablo Air Mobility Network ) is an integrated mobility system for the remote, real-time control and operation of unmanned mobility devices, such as drones, unmanned terrestrial robots, self-driving cars, and self-driving trucks. Currently, PABLO AIR is working to apply PAMNet technologies to other business areas, expanding outward from the field of distribution delivery services. The company hopes to develop a system for the surveillance/prevention of forest disasters, such as forest fires, landslides, and damage caused by pests. It is also seeking to develop its cluster flight technology-based software and hardware and host more drone shows.

PABLO AIR CEO Kim Young-joon said, "Our new partnership with the NTIS is itself evidence that PABLO AIR's technologies meet and surpass international standards. We will be using Malaysia as the starting point for a Southeast Asia-wide drone delivery service."

In September 2021, PABLO AIR was officially recognized overseas for its technological prowess and was named a finalist in the XCELLENCE in Operations category at the American AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards. The company also recently signed an MOU with 7-Eleven for the realization of "equal delivery services," which involves using drones to deliver convenience store items to customers living in areas that are not easily accessible by human delivery personnel.

About PABLO AIR

Established in 2018, PABLO AIR (www.pabloair.com) succeeded in July in attracting investment of KRW 8.5 billion (USD 8 million) for the pre-Series B round, bringing total investment in the venture to KRW 11.5 billion (USD 10 million). In 2020, for the first time in Korea, the company produced a long-distance maritime delivery using two drones over a distance of 80.6 km (50.1 mile). In 2019, the company organized a drone art show using 100 drones for the first time in Korea, followed by performing approximately 30 drone art exhibitions using more than 300 drones and fireworks. With its own developed autonomous delivery software solution called Pablo Air Mobility Network (PAMNet), PABLO AIR was named as a 2nd place winner in the Operation of the AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards 2021.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for a successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

