Humble Design is Helping Veterans Beat Homelessness in November

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is Veterans Month at Humble Design Chicago each November, when the nonprofit focuses its efforts on assisting our nation's heroes who are striving to emerge from homelessness.

Humble Design Chicago is furnishing homes for several veterans throughout November as part of its annual Veterans Month initiative, helping our nation's heroes in need transition from homelessness to happiness.

Humble Design®, with the helping hands of its passionate volunteers, changes empty residences into clean, dignified and welcoming homes through its free professional design services and the repurposing of gently used furnishings donated by the community.

On Nov. 11, Veterans Day, Humble Design will be helping Odell Johnson, a disabled veteran who served in both the U.S. Army and Navy. Johnson, 62, spent more than a year in a homeless shelter but is rebuilding his life and wants to help other veterans through the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.

"Mr. Johnson is on a waitlist at the VA for a knee replacement and is currently using a walker," stated Julie Dickinson, Director of Humble Design Chicago. "Once he has his surgery, he plans to be hired part-time at the VA to work with his fellow service members. He wants to help other veterans because they have helped him so much.

"Our team is privileged to be servicing Mr. Johnson and a number of veterans throughout the month," Dickinson added. "We're so grateful for everything our veterans have done for this country. This is one small way we can show our appreciation while also addressing the pressing issue of homelessness in Chicago."

Humble Design works with referring agencies and local shelters to identify persons seeking to move forward in their lives after bouts of homelessness, with an emphasis on assisting single parents with children and veteran families.

U-Haul® serves as the charity's national sponsor, while Humble Design Chicago also receives local support from sponsors like Jewel-Osco®, which is providing volunteers for Johnson's home deco and is sending a truck full of groceries to stock his home. Jewel-Osco is sponsoring a day of service on Nov. 12 as well to assist a mother of three and a domestic violence survivor.

"Jewel-Osco is honored to support Mr. Johnson and to recognize the sacrifice and courage of all of our veterans on this important day," said Mike Withers, President of Jewel-Osco.

Chicago media interested in attending Johnson's Veterans Day home reveal at 1 p.m. on Nov. 11 can contact Dickinson at julied@humbledesign.org to RSVP and attain the address.

Humble Design Chicago will be servicing an Army combat veteran and a new mother on Nov. 23, two days before Thanksgiving. Last week the nonprofit provided a home deco for a Marine veteran.

Clients take a personal stake in their newly furnished homes, leading to a remarkable success rate – 99 percent to receive Humble Design services have escaped the cycle of homelessness. In August, Humble Design serviced its 2,000th client nationally with milestone reveals at each of its five offices: Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, San Diego and Seattle.

