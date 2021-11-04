Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. Earns 5 Regional Rankings in "Best Law Firms" 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. has earned a total of five Metropolitan Tier 1 rankings for Springfield, Missouri in the 2022 edition of "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News — Best Lawyers®:

"Best Law Firms" is a dual effort by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers, which partnered in 2009 to create this annual register of the nation's top-rated law firms. Building off Best Lawyers' patented peer-review process, these renowned organizations utilize lawyer ballots, law firm surveys, and peer and client testimonials to select "Best Law Firms" finalists.

It is very difficult to obtain a ranking in "Best Law Firms"; the rigorous selection process and strict eligibility requirements ensure this. For example, a law firm is only eligible if it has an attorney recognized in The Best Lawyers in America©, a legal ranking guide for which only 6% of all private practice attorneys are chosen.

Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. qualified for consideration after six attorneys at the firm were honored in The Best Lawyers in America 2022. And with a proven track record of success and exemplary legal representation and professionalism, the firm promptly scored well in several legal practice areas. The firm's rankings in the highest of three tiers, Metropolitan Tier 1, is a direct result of the staff's tireless work to provide unmatched legal services to injured Springfield residents.

The award-winning attorneys at Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. have helped countless Springfield clients through some of the hardest times of their lives. They have resolved over 130 cases worth more than $1 million each in just the past 11 years; their recoveries since the firm's establishment amount to billions of dollars. To learn more about the firm, visit stronglaw.com. Or go to bestlawfirms.usnews.com for more information about "Best Law Firms."

