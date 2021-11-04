Smithfield Foods Receives Best for Vets Employers Award for Third Consecutive Year Military Times recognizes Smithfield on its 2021 Best for Vets Employers list

SMITHFIELD, Va., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. has been recognized by the Military Times as a Best for Vets Employer for a third consecutive year. The publication's 2021 ranking, announced today, acknowledges companies that recruit, retain and support current and former service members, military spouses and military caregivers.

"We're honored to be recognized alongside companies who are actively prioritizing support for military families and veterans in their hiring and career development models," said Keira Lombardo, chief administrative officer for Smithfield Foods. "Smithfield has a history of championing the military community. We are tremendously grateful to our service families and consider it a privilege to welcome them into our Smithfield Family and support them in their careers and communities."

Smithfield's Helping Our Heroes initiative is aimed at prioritizing veteran employment and career development while strengthening the community and family support systems veterans rely on. In addition to supporting veteran causes in its charitable giving and philanthropic efforts, the company has committed to hire 4,000 veterans by 2025 and has launched various programs to support military-to-civilian life transition.

Smithfield's employee business resource group, Smithfield Salutes, also provides resources for current team members with prior military service.

To learn more about veteran career opportunities with the company visit smithfieldfoods.com/veterans.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 63,000 team members are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made Smithfield one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30 percent across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

