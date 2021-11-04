PUZZLE X Frontier Material Innovations: From Human Tissue Printers To Air-Purifying Bikes And Graphene Concrete

BARCELONA, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D printed human tissues, air-purifiers that clean the air while riding a bicycle, and fabrics that heat themselves for monitoring health and body parameters. These are some of the cutting-edge innovations that will be showcased and discussed at the first edition of PUZZLE X, the new initiative focused on the use of Materials Deep Tech to build a more sustainable future for humanity. Held in Barcelona from November 16 to 18 and organized by Fira de Barcelona, the Advanced Material Future Preparedness Taskforce (AMPT) and Mobile World Capital Barcelona, the event aims to fast-track Frontier Materials innovation to solve society's greatest challenges in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Graphene is one of the Frontier Materials featured in several innovations at PUZZLE X. Graphene textiles enables next-generation conductive biosensors capable of monitoring health parameters and regulating temperature. The Swedish company Grafren AB will showcase a pair of heating gloves made from graphene coated fabric.

Construction also benefits from the properties of graphene. Versarien, will discuss the advantages of a graphene-enhanced concrete with improved mechanical properties, such as flexural strength, that also reduced the CO 2 emissions during its production.

Arevo, who is reinventing the way composite parts are made for production and scale, develops ultrastrong and ultralight products. Innovations on display include the world's first continuous carbon fibre, a made-to-order lounge chair that will be on the PUZZLE X stage and a 3D printed bike.

Printing a new world

PUZZLE X will showcase companies combining 3D printing and Deep Tech Materials. Spanish company REGEMAT 3D work on bioprinters that can print customized tissue such as cartilage, skin, bone or muscle, adapted for each patient and medical condition.

The potential of 3D printing also reaches the food industry where Barcelona-based Novameat prints steaks made from pea, seaweed and beetroot juice. This substitute could have a significant impact on the environment because the global impact of livestock farming is substantial and accounts for almost 15% of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

Air pollution is an environmental challenge being addressed by Planet Airo, the German start-up behind the Airo, an air purifier attachable to a bicycle that filters the air while riding. The Airo uses an innovative carbon mesh to adsorb, trap and disaggregate pollutants transforming bicycles into mobile purifiers.

