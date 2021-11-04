The company continues to revolutionize foam rolling with the launch of its handheld product, which is available to pre-order now

Mobility Wall Takes Pain Relief & Performance Recovery On-the-Go with Release of 'The Chizl' The company continues to revolutionize foam rolling with the launch of its handheld product, which is available to pre-order now

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobility Wall , the industry leader in pain relief and performance recovery, announced today the launch of its handheld product, The Chizl. Developed for those seeking fast and effective pain relief on-the-go, The Chizl offers users full control of their manual treatment without the hassle of cords, batteries, setup, and noise.

Mobility Wall is a revolutionary, cutting-edge fitness brand. Mobility Wall creates innovative yet user-friendly products to help improve mobility and range of motion, leading to an improved quality of life. (PRNewsfoto/Mobility Wall)

Mobility Wall launches its handheld product, The Chizl, which is available to pre-order now.

The launch follows the official release of Mobility Wall's game-changing vertical foam roller collection in September 2021, including Mobility Wall Smooth Roller and Mobility Wall Pro Series.

"Mobility Wall's vertical roller collection was created with every kind of user in mind," says Mobility Wall Inventor & Co-Founder, Chris DiVecchio. "With faster and more effective pain relief for the whole body being our main focus, it only made sense to develop a product that allows users to improve mobility and achieve relief whenever and wherever they need it the most."

Featuring unmatched portability, The Chizl provides the benefits of Mobility Wall's Smooth Roller and Pro Series in a compact yet powerful, sleek design.

The handheld product's attachments include "The Wedge," to improve blood flow and neurological connectivity using short and long tissue glides, "The Thumb," a small, smooth, and incredibly strong tool made to dig into knots, and "The Cone," which uses a fine point tip to reach areas like the hands and feet as well as separate muscle fibers that often get stuck together like the quads and calves.

The Chizl retails for $49 ($39 when pre-ordering). To pre-order The Chizl, which is expected to ship early 2022, or purchase a revolutionary Mobility Wall vertical roller, visit www.mobilitywall.com .

For more, follow Mobility Wall on Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .

About Mobility Wall

Mobility Wall was designed by a professional trainer with 20+ years of experience to help users overcome the challenges often associated with traditional foam rolling on the floor. The company strives to make it easier for people to get the relief they need and to motivate people to be their own solution for pain and stiffness.

Mobility Wall focuses on helping everyone from professional athletes, novice fitness enthusiasts, chiropractors, physical therapists, massage therapists, trainers, to anyone who is looking to improve the way they move.

Contact: Amanda Yanez, amanda@socialfiremedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mobility Wall