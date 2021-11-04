Eyemart Express Promotes Katy Hanson to Chief Marketing Officer

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2021 National optical retailer Eyemart Express announces the promotion of Katy Hanson to Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Hanson has served on the organization's leadership team as interim CMO since January 2021. Prior to this, she spent two years as the retailer's Vice President of Strategy and Planning. As CMO, she will continue to lead Eyemart Express' marketing operations, including strategy development and implementation of multichannel media plans such as advertising, digital marketing, local store marketing, and brand initiatives.

National optical retailer Eyemart Express announces the promotion of Katy Hanson to Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Hanson has served on the organization’s leadership team as interim CMO since January 2021. As CMO, she will continue to lead Eyemart Express’ marketing operations, including strategy development and implementation of multichannel media plans such as advertising, digital marketing, local store marketing, and brand initiatives.

"Katy has shown the ability to adapt in an ever-changing environment and engage customers with our brand in new ways," says Michael Bender, Eyemart Express CEO. "I am excited that she is officially joining our senior leadership team and look forward to the positive impact she will continue to have on our company. As Eyemart Express grows and evolves, Katy's understanding of our customers, culture, and Eyemart Family is invaluable."

Hanson offers three decades of experience working in strategic marketing and communications. Prior to joining Eyemart Express in 2016, Hanson held leadership roles at Blockbuster and Michaels Stores. She served as the craft retailer's Vice President of Marketing, overseeing marketing initiatives across channels, including digital marketing, advertising, brand management, and the retailer's in-store experience.

"This is an exciting time at Eyemart Express and I look forward to continuing the momentum we have built to innovate our position in the optical industry," says Hanson. "I am thrilled to have this opportunity to amplify our ability and services to improve people's lives by helping them see better and deepen our connections with the communities that we serve across the country."

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express (EyemartExpress.com), is a national optical retailer known for providing high-quality prescription eyewear in as little as 30 minutes. Eyemart Express ranks among the top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company is based in Farmers Branch, Texas, and has 232 stores in 42 states. Eyemart Express offers a robust frame selection for the whole family with more than 2,000 frames in every store from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney. On-site lens labs and skilled lab techs in stores can deliver high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eyemart Express