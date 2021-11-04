Dr. Florian Kongoli Awarded The Nancy Gold Medal

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Municipal Council of Nancy, France, unanimously awarded the Gold Medal, its highest honor, to Dr. Florian Kongoli, for significant contribution in science and technology in the framework of sustainable development.

Dr. Florian Kongoli, is among a few well-known scientists honored with this medal. Previous recipients are Professors Dan Shechtman, Nobel Laureate (chemistry); Knut Urban, Wolf Prize (physics) and Jean-Marie Dubois, founder of Jean Lamour Institute; President, Lorraine Academy of Science; member, European Academy of Sciences and Slovenian Academy of Engineering and corresponding associate, Stanislas Academia.

"Dr Kongoli is one of the world's best materials specialists that find sustainable solutions, working worldwide, with the largest companies," says Mathieu Klein, the City Mayor.

"Congratulations to Dr. Kongoli for his long scientistic contribution to sustainable development," says Chaynesse Khirouni, President, Elected Assembly of Meurthe-et-Moselle.

"It is a great pleasure to see Dr. Kongoli honored by the City of Nancy," says Jean-Marie Dubois, President, Lorraine Academy of Sciences

The Gold Medal was given by Mathieu Klein, the City Mayor and President of Grand Nancy Metropolis on October 13, 2021, in an official ceremony and reception dedicated to Dr Kongoli, held in the magnificent City Hall overlooking Stanislas Square, voted, just a few days before, the best monumental square in France.

Photos and videos of the ceremony are given here: https://www.flogen.org/?p=151#toop



About:

Dr Florian Kongoli is Chairman of FLOGEN STAR OUTREACH, CEO of FLOGEN Technologies Inc. and President of the Sustainable Industrial Processing Summits (SIPS). He is Honorary Citizen of Rio de Janeiro, Elected Member of Euro Mediterranean Academy of Arts and Sciences and was awarded in 2017 the title "The Environmental Tech CEO of the year 2017" by CEO-Monthly UK magazine. (CV: http://www.flogen.com/elt/pdf/Kongoli_Short-CV.pdf )

FLOGEN Technologies ( www.flogen.com ) is a High-Tech applied research institute dedicated to developing new sustainable technologies and transforming the existing technologies into sustainable ones.

FLOGEN Stars Outreach ( www.flogen.org ), is a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to achieving sustainability through science and technology, raising the profile of science and engineering in the society and properly honoring scientists and engineers



SIPS - Sustainable Industrial Processing Summit (https://www.flogen.org/sips2021) is a science-focused and industrial engineering-oriented multidisciplinary conference held every year around the world with an average participation of 500 authors from academia, industry, government and the entrepreneurship world representing on average 80 countries. The summit is dedicated to achieving sustainability through science and technology and hosts regularly numerous Nobel Laureates.



