Connect Political: Propositions 1, 3 and 4 Rejected by New York Voters New York law enforcement groups' united voice and aggressive get-out-the-vote effort are credited with very favorable election-night returns.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Representing more than 200,000 law enforcement personnel from around the state of New York, this declaration was issued today by the New York State Union of Police Associations, Inc., Police Conference of New York, New York State Association of PBA's, New York City PBA, Nassau County PBA, Buffalo PBA, Rochester PBA, Yonkers PBA, Westchester County PBA, Town of Eastchester PBA, Affiliated Police Associations of Westchester, Inc., ­Syracuse PBA, New York City Sergeants Benevolent Association, New York City Lieutenants Benevolent Association, New York City Detectives Endowment Association, the New York City Captains Endowment Association, and the Suffolk County PBA:

"While ballots are still being counted, and the final results aren't yet tabulated, this week, New Yorkers shocked the partisan pundits and out of touch bureaucrats with stunning election night returns showing propositions 1, 3, and 4 moving to an unanticipated defeat.

"These three propositions would have removed our fair bipartisan election safeguards, and replaced fairness with widespread coordinated voter fraud, corrupting the faith and trust in our democratic electoral process.

"Law enforcement organizations across New York State sent a strong unified message to Albany, that our voices, our concerns, and our commitment to a safe and secure New York begins with free and open elections.

"For far too long, extremist views, divisive pandering, along with the rhetoric put out to justify how out of touch they are with mainstream views, has gone unchecked, with common sense, community values and everyday quality of life paying the price.

"Every day, thousands of police officers put on the uniform and are committed to delivering high quality service, protecting lives and property, being the voice for victims who are voiceless, and being good stewards of community resources.

"We thank the over 1.6 million New Yorkers who took the time to vote and stand shoulder to shoulder with the law enforcement organizations representing more than 200,000 law enforcement personnel from around the State of New York, to defend and protect the safety and security of our free, open, and fair election process."

MEDIA CONTACT: Braden Frame, Connect Political, 512.413.6953, braden@connectpolitical.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Connect Political