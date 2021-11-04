Chang | Klein LLP Named Among 2022 "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News -- Best Lawyers®

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first year, Chang | Klein LLP is honored to have been ranked in 2021 "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®. The firm is recognized with a Regional Tier 1 Firm ranking, the highest ranking a firm can receive, in the area of Personal Injury Litigation. Law firms included in the 2021 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking, signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. Moreover, it serves as a reflection of the high level of respect a firm has earned from clients and other leading lawyers in the same communities and practice areas.

The guide's rigorous evaluation process includes peer reviews from leading attorneys in various fields and the collection of client and lawyer evaluations based on the following criteria: responsiveness, understanding of a business and its needs, cost-effectiveness, and integrity and civility, as well as whether they would refer a case to the firm and/or consider the firm a worthy competitor.

To be eligible for a "Best Law Firms" ranking, a firm must first have at least one of its lawyers selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America©, which recognizes the top 6% of practicing attorneys in the U.S.

Deborah Chang has also been awarded Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" for Personal Injury Litigation in Los Angeles, an honor granted solely to the top-rated attorney in each legal practice area and geographic region considered by Best Lawyers.

About Chang | Klein LLP

Affiliated with Athea Trial Lawyers LLP, founded by Deborah Chang, Chang | Klein LLP is a boutique law firm located in California. We specialize in finding compelling stories and causes in complicated, high-profile cases involving wrongful death and catastrophic injuries with a social justice element. We love to fight for justice on behalf of our clients to make the world a better and safer place for everyone. We are proud that we have effectuated meaningful changes in the law and in many industries because of our landmark cases.

Known for our relentless passion, as well as the use of the latest, cutting-edge technology coupled with beautiful, compelling visual graphics, we have obtained some of the highest record verdicts and settlements in the country. We find winning strategies where others cannot through innovative brainstorming and creative, out-of-the-box thinking.

Recognized by our peers as some of the top trial lawyers in America, we prepare every case as if it is going to trial and we leave no stone unturned in our never-ending pursuit of the truth to get our clients the results they deserve and need. With nearly ninety years of cumulative trial experience, our legacy of success speaks for itself.

About "Best Law Firms"

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in the field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. To be eligible for a 2022 ranking, a law firm must have at least one lawyer recognized in the 26th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America list for that particular location and specialty.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For almost 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualified to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers rankings are published in leading local, regional, and national publications across the globe.

