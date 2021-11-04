Automated Financial Systems, Inc. taps Kyndryl to grant customers access to its real-time loan processing software in any environment

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the new, independent company listing on the New York Stock Exchange today announced that Automated Financial Systems, Inc. (AFS), a global leader in commercial lending to top-tier financial institutions, is working with Kyndryl to containerize their commercial lending software to allow customers to run it anywhere.

Kyndryl is focused on delivering the most advanced business solutions for customers across more than 60 countries. Kyndryl is investing in new partnerships with the world's premier technology organizations and cloud hyperscalers. The joint solutions developed from these partnerships, in areas such as AI, 5G, edge computing, hybrid cloud, and security, are enabling customers to tackle their most pressing business objectives in modern ways.

As many financial industry customers make the move to cloud-based platforms, AFS turned to Kyndryl to tap RedHat's OpenShift to containerize AFSVision so that it can run on multiple cloud environments. This move will grant customers more options of where they would like to run the software - from private or public cloud environments, no matter the vendor. With the increased options for accessing AFSVision, AFS is extending their U.S. customer base as well as tapping new global markets with the benefit of multiple cloud delivery options.

"AFS innovates, on a daily basis, to keep customers in touch with the latest functionality and analysis," said John Dubil, Chief Technology Officer, AFS. "Our average client has been with us for more than 20 years and trusts us to evolve with them era to era. Kyndryl has been an amazing partner to us for more than a decade helping our business advance to offer the best-performing, most stable, and most secure products."

"As financial services businesses increasingly move to cloud, we know it's essential that these migrations deliver operational stability, security, scalability, and reduced costs – all within the context of regulatory compliance," said Harish Grama, Cloud Practice Leader, Kyndryl. "Kyndryl's technology, global reach, and industry expertise can assist these businesses along their digital transformation journey, no matter what stage they're in."

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, AFS is a leader in lending and risk management solutions. Their AFSVision software provides two thirds of the top 25 U.S. banks with real-time, fully integrated, full-service loan processing capabilities, 24 hours a day.

About AFS

AFS is the global leader in providing digital, real-time, end-to-end lending solutions to the world's top-tier institutions. Solely dedicated to the financial industry, AFS is uniquely positioned to support our client's business and technology objectives, evidenced by our solutions processing more than $2.5 trillion in small business, commercial, CRE, wealth management, and syndicated loans daily. AFS clients have achieved measurable results in customer expansion, revenue increases and efficiency gains that outpace their competition. AFS is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, with an office in Brussels, Belgium. Please visit www.afsvision.com.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure provider. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's 88,449 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

