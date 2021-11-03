SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PSXP, COLB, AZPN, and HRC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of PSXP by Phillips 66 ("Phillips 66"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each outstanding PSXP common unitholder would receive 0.50 shares of Phillips 66 common stock for each PSXP common unit they hold. If you own PSXP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/psxp

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("Umpqua"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Umpqua shareholders will receive 0.5958 of a share of COLB stock for each Umpqua share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $20.63 based upon COLB's November 2, 2021 closing price of $34.63. If you own COLB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/colb

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Emerson Electric Co.'s industrial software businesses. Under the terms of the merger agreement, AZPN shareholders will receive approximately $87 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of AspenTech, a newly formed company, for each share of AZPN common stock they own. If you own AZPN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/azpn

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Baxter International Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HRC shareholders will receive $156.00 per share in cash for each share of HRC common stock that they hold. If you own HRC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hrc

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP