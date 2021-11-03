Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Seth Blackley and Chief Financial Officer John Johnson will participate in an upcoming investor conference.

Mr. Blackley and Mr. Johnson will participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 .

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

