CSK5 National Summit Wrap Up

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every elementary school can start to teach children and families vital computer science knowledge this year, free, without training or experience. That was the "Every School Can" message of CSK5, the first national summit for K-5 computer science (CS) education. 40 states and 5 top national organizations joined together September 22 to directly enable computer science literacy programs in all elementary schools for all children this school year.

Now online, access free CSK5 Summit programs and videos below:

State Breakout Sessions from 40 States are now available on-line, providing quick, actionable 30-minute video summaries of state K-5 CS programs and opportunities. View your State video here.



"Every School Can" Starter Pack provides free programs and resources for any K-5 school and district, available here. The Pack includes:

Livestream National Family Code Nights: The celebrated family learning event, free to all schools; no experience or training required; for in-school, at-home or hybrid events. Four available Programs: Classic Coding; Artificial Intelligence; Staying Safe Online (Cybersecurity); and Creative Computing. Schools pick Nights here



: The celebrated family learning event, free to all schools; no experience or training required; for in-school, at-home or hybrid events. Four available Programs: Classic Coding; Artificial Intelligence; Staying Safe Online (Cybersecurity); and Creative Computing. Schools pick Nights here

Free Streamble Kode5™ Lessons & Courses : Virtual co-teachers for any classroom teacher, providing baseline CS learning for all K-5 grades. View



: Virtual co-teachers for any classroom teacher, providing baseline CS learning for all K-5 grades. View this short sample classroom activity on Artificial Intelligence, one of 5 complete Kode5 courses and other resources available free at Infosys Foundation USA's Pathfinder's Online Institute

Free CSTA Membership for all K-5 Teachers. Every school should have CSTA member teachers. Join here



. Every school should have CSTA member teachers. Join here

Free Code.org Training and Curriculum for All K-5 teachers. Available in every state, the leading source of curriculum and training in K-12 CS education. Learn more here

First Mover Recognition provides new recognition for schools that already teach coding or computer science. Post simple goals to receive a First Mover Certificate, Badge, and Recognition on State and District Schools Maps and a State Leaderboard. Sign up here.

The CSK5 Summit was hosted Sept 22, 2021, by CS is Elementary, a new national movement for CS education for all children. Presenters included leaders from Code.org, CSTA, CSforAll, and Infosys Foundation USA, which sponsored the event.

