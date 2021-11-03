Antios Therapeutics Raises $75 Million in a Series B-1 Funding to Advance Clinical Programs for HBV

MENDHAM, N.J., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antios Therapeutics, Inc. ("Antios"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies to treat and cure chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced the successful closing of a $75 million Series B-1 financing. The financing round was co-led by GordonMD Global Investments, a firm focused on investments in private and publicly traded global growth and innovative biopharma companies primarily located in the United States, Japan, and Europe.

The proceeds from this financing will be used to advance the clinical development of ATI-2173, Antios' lead Phase 2b clinical candidate. ATI-2173 is the only Active Site Polymerase Inhibitor Nucleotide (ASPIN) in clinical development and has the potential, if approved, to become the cornerstone of a curative, once-daily HBV therapy. Pre-clinical data to date for ATI-2173, alone or combined with tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), indicate the potential for sustained HBV DNA suppression off treatment, unique among approved nucleosides and investigational anti-HBV therapies.

"We are pleased to add GordonMD Global Investments to our existing group of high-caliber healthcare investors. Their excitement reflects a shared recognition that, if approved, ATI-2173 has the potential to be a convenient, once-daily regimen that could offer hope for millions of HBV-infected individuals worldwide," said Greg Mayes, Chief Executive Officer of Antios. "This round of investment enables us to accelerate the Phase 2b clinical development of ATI-2173, which has already demonstrated potent on-treatment and durable off-treatment effects, while being generally well-tolerated, in our Phase 1b study in patients with HBV."

"Antios' unique approach to developing potentially curative therapies for HBV and other viral diseases, and the strong results from the Phase 1b clinical trial data of ATI-2173, are impressive," said Craig Gordon, MD, Founder, CEO and CIO of GordonMD Global Investments. "We believe in the mission that Antios' management and clinical teams are driving forward and are excited to be a part of their next phase of growth."

The EPIQ Capital Group co-led the investment with GordonMD Global Investments and new healthcare investors include Avego BioScience Capital and Heartland Healthcare Capital. All investors in the prior rounds of investment participated in the Series B-1 raise. Healthcare investors from previous funding rounds include CAM Capital, Delos Capital, Lumira Ventures, Domain Partners IX L.P., Adage Capital Management L.P., Fonds de solidarité des travailleurs du Québec (FTQ), Sixty Degree Capital, Pontifax, RA Capital Management, Soleus Capital, Aisling Capital, Amzak Health, Granite Point Capital Management, L.P., LifeSci Venture Partners, GRA Venture Fund and Altium Capital.

As part of the funding announcement, Antios also announced that Dr. Gordon will join the Antios Board of Directors.

About ATI-2173

ATI-2173, Antios Therapeutics' lead once-daily, oral drug candidate for treating HBV, is an investigational phosphoramidate prodrug of clevudine monophosphate. ATI-2173 has the potential, if approved, to become the cornerstone of a curative HBV regimen. It is the only Active Site Polymerase Inhibitor Nucleotide (ASPIN) in clinical development and its mechanism of action is complementary to other approaches that also seek to achieve a functional cure. ATI-2173 is currently in Phase 2b clinical development. The SAVE-1 (Sustained Anti-Viral Efficacy) trial is an ongoing, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study of 30 patients designed to assess the safety and efficacy of 25 and 50 mg doses of ATI-2173 daily for 90 days in combination with tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) compared with TDF plus ATI-placebo (control) in chronic HBV-infected subjects.

About Antios Therapeutics, Inc.

Antios Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure viral diseases. Its lead drug candidate ATI-2173 – the only Active Site Polymerase Inhibitor Nucleotide (ASPIN) in clinical development – has the potential, if approved, to become the cornerstone of a curative therapeutic regimen for chronic HBV, a major unmet global health problem affecting up to 300 million people worldwide, more than hepatitis C and HIV combined. For more information, please visit www.antiostherapeutics.com.

