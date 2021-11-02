SoulConX Provides Peace of Mind for Seekers of Spiritual, Holistic, and Intuitive Well-being Services New platform increases access to reputable complementary health options

OAKTON, Va., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SoulConX launches a digital platform that makes it easy for seekers to discover reputable content, practitioners, and programs through personalized matching. The goal is to build a community that empowers well-being through services such as intuitive coaching, astrology, and energy healing.

Founder Cheryl Pillar-Scheidt is a successful healthcare business development executive for one of the largest global consulting firms. On weekends, she's a psychic medium - she talks to the dead.

"I began as a seeker and learner of holistic services and was troubled by the difficulty in finding credible and authentic practitioners," says Scheidt. "We put careful thought and consideration into creating the SoulConX platform to create an easy, transparent, and uplifting customer experience."

And the timing couldn't be more perfect. These past two years have been incredibly difficult and stressful due to the pandemic, racial injustice, and political turmoil. People are more frequently turning to sound bowl healing, shamanism, tarot readings - anything to get their mind off of the current situation and their body in alignment. These non-invasive techniques allow people to receive inspiration and motivation to take action on their purpose, gain clarity, heal trauma, and overall improve their well-being.

"We agree there is quite a bit of skepticism in the spiritual market," says Scheidt. "We designed our vetting process specifically to attract and offer only the most credible holistic practitioners. Our reputation depends on it."

SoulConX helps seekers who are interested in holistic services but may not know where to start. SoulConX offers free consultations to seekers to help them find the services that best fit their needs. Soon, SoulConX will have an algorithm that matches seekers with credible and authentic practitioners and services based on their interests and concerns. In short, SoulConX saves a lot of time searching trying to find the right person to help them on their journey.

"We are committed to elevating and legitimizing the intuitive profession," says Scheidt. "This commitment attracts like-minded practitioners. After all, positive energy attracts positive energy. People who are on the same path naturally gravitate toward one another."

