Senior Living Industry Technology Leader, OdessaConnect, Launches "Connection Caddy" For Memory Care Residents And Their Families

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OdessaConnect, a Louisville-based company whose mission is to reduce social isolation and loneliness in the aging population through intuitive, non-threatening technology experiences, today announced the launch of its newest offering - the Connection Caddy.

OdessaConnect's Connection Caddy accommodates groups of residents and their family members via one portable engagement station, allowing them to engage in personalized family messaging. Caregivers select which resident profile and family content to display on the TV screen, which allows family members to send messages, photos and videos, and even take part in live video calls, with their loved one through the free OdessaConnect mobile app.

OdessaConnect has pioneered TV screen-to-computer functionality through proprietary hardware and software that offers a wide range of features with no need for third-party applications, downloads, passwords or devices. This is especially important as the primary audience for the technology is seniors, whose familiarity and comfort level with computers, smartphones and the Internet varies greatly. The platform runs on a device that is familiar and comfortable to most everyone – the television, and is controlled by the user-friendly OdessaConnect Remote, which also controls most major television brands and cable or satellite boxes, allowing users to navigate quickly and easily through content.

While OdessaConnect is currently enjoyed by residents in independent and assisted living communities across the U.S. to communicate with their families near and far, the Connection Caddy is a communication solution designed specifically for residents in a memory care setting.

Although OdessaConnect is simple to operate, residents in memory care may still encounter challenges operating devices. The unfortunate consequence is digital disconnection and isolation. Connection Caddy solves this problem by providing digital connectivity through a simple, large format TV screen.

OdessaConnect technology is designed in collaboration with geriatric specialists and field-tested with senior audiences to identify issues that create frustration and cause them to discontinue using devices. It is currently used by many well-regarded senior living developers, operators and managers across the country.

"We are thrilled to launch our newest innovation, Connection Caddy, as a means of addressing social isolation and loneliness for memory care residents," said Todd Smith, Founder and CEO of OdessaConnect. "This is the result of several years of research into learning how older adults think and feel about technology, which led to the design of a communication tool that allows family members the ability to virtually connect with their loved ones in a way not previously possible."

In addition to Connection Caddy, OdessaConnect offers other digital solutions to help senior living operators communicate and engage with residents, families, and staff. Additional offerings include a mobile app for families, Community Content publishers for newsletters, calendars, and dining menus, Digital Signage, and OdessaConnect for Teams, a staff scheduling and messaging app.

For example, OdessaConnect for Teams reduces time spent managing staff schedules from hours per day to minutes per day, with 97 percent of open shifts picked up by team members through the mobile app.

Together these modules comprise an integrated platform designed to help senior living operators enhance communication, increase engagement, grow census, manage labor, and save time.

Based in Louisville, Ky., OdessaConnect is on a mission to reduce social isolation and loneliness in the aging population through technology that is safe and simple for older adults to operate. For more information, visit OdessaConnect.tv.

