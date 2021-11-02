A New NuvoH2O System

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to find ways to provide the best water to their customers, NuvoH2O is excited to announce a whole new water softening and filtering unit, the Home Duo System. This water treatment solution is a natural evolution of our previous technologies, built for smaller homes than the Manor Duo System but providing a built-in carbon filtration option previously unavailable in the Home System.

The NuvoH2O Home Duo System Specification Sheet with all the data on the system you could nead.

The Home Duo System specifications are as follows:

Size: 10.72" by 22.55"

Weight: 10.5 lb (with cartridges)

Connection Size: 1" Ports

Max Pressure: 120 PSI

Water Flow: 15-18 GPM

PH Ranges: 7.3 - 8.2

Home Size: Less than 1,500 sq ft

Softener Cartridge Specifications

Size: 2.5" by 19.9"

Weight: 2.8 lbs

Hardness Range: 25 GPG or less

Cartridge Lifespan: Up to 6 months

Carbon Filter Specifications

Size: 2.73" by 20"

Weight: 1.7 lbs

Filter Width: 10 Microns

Cartridge Lifespan: Up to 6 months

Like our Manor Duo system, the Home Duo system prevents hard water scale buildup while removing existing scale. This scale prevention and removal extends the life of water heaters, pipes, fixtures, and other water appliances. The Home Duo system also provides better tasting water with a carbon filter as part of its compact design.

On the news system, NuvoH2O President Bryceson Ringwood says, "We are excited to provide a water softening and filter solution to our customers that is salt-free, eco friendly, and now for smaller homes than our previous Manor Duo system."

The NuvoH2O Home Duo system is available now on NuvoH2O.com , and other distribution channels, and costs $1,099.99.

The NuvoH2O logo (PRNewsfoto/NuvoH2O)

