(RRD): Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of R.R. Donnelley; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of R.R. Donnelley (NYSE: RRD) ("Donnelley" or the "Company") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Atlas.

On November 3, 2021, Donnelley announced entering into a merger agreement with Atlas. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Donnelley will receive only $8.52 per share in cash for each share. Following the closing of the transaction, RRD's stock will no longer be publicly traded.

Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration.

If you are a shareholder of Donnelley and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471.

