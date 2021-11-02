IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced October sales of 52,067 units, led by Telluride and Forte. Kia has now surpassed 2020's total annual volume with two months of the year remaining. In October, Kia sold 82-percent of available inventory and continued to see an increase in sales of its hybrid and battery-electric vehicles, including the all-new Sorento PHEV. Year-over-year sales of Kia's hybrid and battery-electric vehicles increased 91-percent.

Kia America Announces October 2021 Sales

"Demand for new Kia vehicles remains strong as evidenced by selling more vehicles in the first ten months of 2021 compared to all of 2020," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Despite ongoing supply chain issues and chip shortages, we expect our available supply and robust customer interest will help us have a strong finish to the year."

In addition to sales, last month saw a number of significant announcements coming from the brand, including:

The fifth generation Sportage SUV – Kia's longest running nameplate – was introduced. The larger and more capable next generation Sportage will be powered by a stronger yet more efficient engine. It will also offer many premium features, including advanced safety technology and more interior room. It will arrive in showrooms during the first quarter of 2022.

The Kia EV6 named among the finalists for the Green Car Journal's signature Green Car of the Year Award™. The publication also named the Kia Seltos a finalist for the 2022 Urban Green Car of the Year™ Award.

The 2022 Forte compact sedan was updated with new front and rear styling, six Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) now standard, a 10.25" widescreen navigation display, and an available GT Trim, offering 200+ horsepower.

Kia America and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced the multiyear extension of their exclusive marketing partnership, tipping off the 15th season of the relationship between the league and the automaker.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.



MONTH OF OCTOBER YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2021 2020 2021 2020 Rio 2,310 2,104 26,205 20,147 Forte 7,523 8,107 100,549 71,018 K5/Optima 7,427 7,783 80,899 66,546 Cadenza N/A 115 249 1,037 Stinger 1,274 1,013 11,651 10,805 K900 2 41 85 250 Soul 6,289 6,318 66,634 61,649 Niro 2,727 1,524 21,798 14,756 Seltos 3,274 5,542 45,626 35,051 Sportage 5,459 6,989 84,237 69,389 Sorento 6,195 5,832 68,450 66,324 Telluride 7,695 9,697 78,419 56,312 Sedona/Carnival 1,892 1,029 22,790 11,160 Total 52,067 56,094 607,592 484,444

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America