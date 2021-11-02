Wellness hospitality company will bring idyllic small cabins to guests near New Orleans, Minneapolis, Kansas City and Indianapolis and expand its presence near Boston as demand for disconnected nature tourism continues

Getaway Continues Rapid Expansion with Five New Locations Across U.S. Wellness hospitality company will bring idyllic small cabins to guests near New Orleans, Minneapolis, Kansas City and Indianapolis and expand its presence near Boston as demand for disconnected nature tourism continues

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getaway , the hospitality company that offers mindful escapes to tiny cabins nestled in nature, announces the opening of five new locations and 224 new cabins in the Southeast, Northeast and Midwest by mid-2022. The company, which has seen explosive growth over the past two years, is opening new Outposts near New Orleans, Minneapolis, Kansas City and Indianapolis and a second Boston Outpost, expanding its presence in the market where Getaway was born.

Getaway announces the opening of five new locations and 224 new cabins in the Southeast, Northeast and Midwest by mid-2022.

Details on each of the new Outposts are as follows:

Getaway Homochitto ( New Orleans ) : Located under two hours from New Orleans and two-and-a-half hours from Baton Rouge , Getaway Homochitto is the company's third Outpost in the Southeast, boasting 40 cabins. With close proximity to the Homochitto National Forest, guests will have access to many hiking trails and views of evergreens.

Getaway Machimoodus ( Boston ) : Getaway Machimoodus boasts 45 new cabins and is Getaway's second Outpost in the Boston region. It's located in Connecticut , allowing guests to explore a new area and offering easy accessibility to guests in both the Boston and New York regions. The Outpost is nestled outside of a historic community within picturesque rolling hills and a dense forest with towering trees.

Getaway Kettle River ( Minneapolis ) : Located just an hour-and-a-half from Minneapolis , Getaway Kettle River is one of three new Outposts in the Midwest and will consist of 49 cabins. This site is bordered by Long Lake to the south and the scenic Kettle River to the east. Guests can experience a network of nature trails and are welcome to bring snowmobiles in the winter.

Getaway Ozark Highlands ( Kansas City ) : Located two-and-a-half hours from Kansas City , Getaway Ozark Highlands is one of three new Outposts in the Midwest and will consist of 45 cabins. Each cabin is surrounded by large seasonal hardwood trees, and most cabins sit along the edge of the hill top with views of treetops.

Getaway Brown County ( Indianapolis ): Located under an hour from Indianapolis and also easily accessible to guests in Louisville and Cincinnati , Getaway Brown County is one of three new Outposts in the Midwest, with 45 cabins situated along the ridge top of a dense, deciduous hillside. The Outpost features seasonal streams feeding Hurricane Creek and lowland walking trails.

"At Getaway, we believe that free time is a right that should be made a ritual. Our cabins offer space for people to honor their free time, disconnect from work and technology and reconnect with their loved ones and themselves," said Jon Staff, Founder and CEO of Getaway. "Now more than ever, people are seeking short, frequent escapes to nature and focusing on their mental health and wellbeing. We look forward to bringing the Getaway experience to more people in new cities across the country."

As a travel destination that is naturally socially distanced, contactless and accessible by car, Getaway has offered a respite for many people looking for a safe way to disconnect and escape during the pandemic. In 2020, Getaway saw a 150% increase in bookings year-over-year and nearly 100% occupancy on its existing portfolio. In 2021, even as air travel returned and people began to take international trips again, Getaway saw additional growth and even expanded its footprint in the U.S. with Outposts near Chicago, Nashville and Seattle. Earlier this year, Getaway closed a $41.7 million Series C funding round led by Certares, with continued support from existing investors, which has helped support its rapid growth. With the new openings near New Orleans, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Indianapolis and Boston, Getaway will have a total of 20 Outposts nationwide, increasing its number of locations over 100% since 2019.

Getaway selected New Orleans, Minneapolis, Kansas City and Indianapolis for its new Outposts due to high consumer demand in the Southeast and Midwest. Getaway has opened two new Outposts in the Southeast since 2019 - Getaway Asheboro (outside Charlotte and Raleigh) and Getaway Dale Hollow (outside Nashville). To date, more than 50,000 reservations have been made in the Southeast, and the new Outpost near New Orleans will increase Getaway's cabin count in the region by 25%. This spring, the company opened its second Midwest Outpost, Getaway Barber Creek (outside Chicago and Detroit), which was Getaway's most successful launch to date, with the highest launch week revenue. Additionally, Getaway's first-ever location, Getaway Blake Brook (outside Boston), continues to see one of the highest occupancy rates across all Outposts.

For more information on Getaway, and to locate the nearest Outpost to you, visit getaway.house.

About Getaway

Getaway is a health and wellness hospitality company on a mission to make space in the world for free time, offering mindful escapes to tiny cabins nestled in nature where guests can take a break from work, WiFi, and routines. Getaway builds Outposts, collections of tiny cabins, within a two-hour drive of major cities, outfits them with the comforts of home, and rents them by the night. Everything about the experience, from the location of the land to the design of the cabins and the lack of WiFi and cell service, is designed to help guests unplug from the stress of daily life, reset, and embrace simple pleasures like nature and a campfire. Getaway has 16 Outposts with over 600 cabins located outside of Atlanta, Austin and San Antonio, Boston, Charlotte and Raleigh, Chicago, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, Portland, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.getaway.house .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Getaway