BURST® Oral Care Launches Limited-Edition Lavender Collection And Expands Into Retail for the First Time at Macy's

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BURST® Oral Care is once again bringing luxury to the oral care space with a new limited-edition colorway of the brand's best-selling Sonic Toothbrush and Water Flosser. Wrapped in a gorgeous matte lavender, this duo proves that your everyday routine can be turned into an elevated experience to get your smile as on point as your outfit, since you're never fully dressed without a bright, shining smile.

With one of the most powerful motors on the market, a one-month battery life, and a sleek and streamlined design, BURST's Sonic Toothbrush is a celebrity and hygienist favorite with thousands of five-star reviews from consumers applauding its amazing results and affordability. The Water Flosser, which launched less than a year ago, sold out within three months and had a restock that garnered a waiting list of over 3,000 consumers. Its compact, cordless design, up to 80-day battery life on a single charge, and customizable settings outshine competitors on the market and have made the BURST Water Flosser a go-to for city dwellers with limited counter space, jet setters looking for travel-friendly options, and wellness aficionados who demand the best-in-class.

BURST's meteoric rise to becoming one of the fastest-growing e-commerce companies in the U.S. allowed the brand to be selective when choosing to launch with potential retail partners. For the first time, BURST is expanding its retail footprint to 250 Macy's stores nationwide and online at macys.com . Macy's will offer the brand's new, limited-edition lavender collection, as well as the full lineup of Sonic Toothbrushes, Water Flossers, Refillable Floss Sets, BURSTkids Sonic Toothbrushes, assorted Toothpastes, and Brush Head refills.

To celebrate the launch at Macy's, BURST will be showcased on the jumbotron at Macy's Herald Square during Thanksgiving season with an eye-catching display of the new, limited-edition lavender collection.

"We're excited to introduce wellness and oral products to our assortment from BURST, as Macy's is constantly exploring and introducing new categories for our customers," said Stephen Moore, Macy's SVP/general business manager of home, leased and foods. "At the intersection of beauty and home, the limited-edition lavender collection, found exclusively at Macys, is another way for shoppers to show off their personal style in all aspects of their life."

BURST Oral Care's new Lavender Sonic Toothbrush and Water Flosser, $79.99 each, will be available at BurstOralCare.com, Macys.com and rolling out to 250 Macy's stores across the U.S. over the next few weeks.

About BURST® Oral Care

BURST® launched in 2017 and quickly became one of the fastest-growing e-commerce companies in the U.S. A trailblazing subscription oral care company, BURST developed its premier sonic toothbrush in collaboration with a community of dental professionals. Determined to shake up a sector that has felt tired and dominated by large corporations for too long, its goal has always been to bring the finest oral care to everyone at a price that's fair - and to have fun while doing so!

